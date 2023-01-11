Kya Baat Hai! From Deepika Padukone to Mallaika Arora, check out the Hits and Misses of Jio World Plaza launch event

MUMBAI : Just like all their other events, the Ambani’s always have a star studded attendance and the Jio World Plaza launch was nothing different. From TV actors to Hindi Film stars, it was a night of glitz and glamour. While some left us breathless with their outfits, others disappointed.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, check out who dressed the best and the worst;

Let’s begin with the best dressed;

Alia Bhatt

Alia oozes oomph in an off-shoulder black gown. Her minimal makeup and accessories adds to her hot and sizzling look. The National Award winner aces her look at this event!

Mallaika Arora

Mallaika too opted for a black outfit as that is one color you can never go wrong with. Malaika looks simply stunning in a bodycon sheer black gown. Her neat hairdo and perfect accessories just add to her perfect look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi looked divine in a silver embellished lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. She threw on a magenta cape to add some drama to the look.

Karisma Kapoor

The eldest Kapoor sister stunned in a deep red blazer. She added drama to the outfit with a red matching saree wrapped on. The whole look was stunning.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun couldn't have looked more handsome in a black Falguni and Shane Peacock suit. His beard and dramatic hair added to his rugged and sexy look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika never fails to impress. In fact she just looks gorgeous in anything she wears and can carry it off with style and grace. Her dress was a classic style yet unique in its design. Her basic jewelry with minimal makeup and sleek hair added to the overall class of the whole look.

Let’s look at the stars that failed to impress us;

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wore a gold colored lehenga but her look was too much to handle. The heavily embellished Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit just didn’t do much for the Kedarnath actress.

John Abraham

John, who usually loves his casual and cool attire, didn't have to dress so casually at this event. His outfit is just blah and does nothing for his chiseled sexy bod.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena’s look was nothing but disappointing. The usually well dressed Bebo looked very boring in his sequined gold coloured co-ord set. The ill-fitting loose outfit did nothing to show the Jaane Jaan actress’s stunning body.

