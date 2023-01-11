Kya Baat Hai! From Deepika Padukone to Mallaika Arora, check out the Hits and Misses of Jio World Plaza launch event

From TV actors to Hindi Film stars, it was a night of glitz and glamour. While some left us breathless with their outfits, others disappointed.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 17:38
movie_image: 
Deepika

MUMBAI : Just like all their other events, the Ambani’s always have a star studded attendance and the Jio World Plaza launch was nothing different. From TV actors to Hindi Film stars, it was a night of glitz and glamour. While some left us breathless with their outfits, others disappointed. 

Also Read-Wow! John Abraham was offered THIS role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, check out who dressed the best and the worst;

Let’s begin with the best dressed;

Alia Bhatt

Alia oozes oomph in an off-shoulder black gown. Her minimal makeup and accessories adds to her hot and sizzling look. The National Award winner aces her look at this event!

Mallaika Arora

Mallaika too opted for a black outfit as that is one color you can never go wrong with. Malaika looks simply stunning in a bodycon sheer black gown. Her neat hairdo and perfect accessories just add to her perfect look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi looked divine in a silver embellished lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. She threw on a magenta cape to add some drama to the look.

Karisma Kapoor

The eldest Kapoor sister stunned in a deep red blazer. She added drama to the outfit with a red matching saree wrapped on. The whole look was stunning.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun couldn't have looked more handsome in a black Falguni and Shane Peacock suit. His beard and dramatic hair added to his rugged and sexy look. 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika never fails to impress. In fact she just looks gorgeous in anything she wears and can carry it off with style and grace. Her dress was a classic style yet unique in its design. Her basic jewelry with minimal makeup and sleek hair added to the overall class of the whole look. 

Let’s look at the stars that failed to impress us;

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wore a gold colored lehenga but her look was too much to handle. The heavily embellished Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit just didn’t do much for the Kedarnath actress.

John Abraham

John, who usually loves his casual and cool attire, didn't have to dress so casually at this event. His outfit is just blah and does nothing for his chiseled sexy bod. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena’s look was nothing but disappointing. The usually well dressed Bebo looked very boring in his sequined gold coloured co-ord set. The ill-fitting loose outfit did nothing to show the Jaane Jaan actress’s stunning body.

Also Read-Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar


    

Jio World Plaza Launch Deepika Padukone Kareena Kapoor Khan Manushi Chhillar Mallaika Arora Janhvi Kapoor Shehnaaz Gill Anil Ambani Movie News Rujuta Diwekar. Tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 17:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Karanvir Bohra aka Viraj Dobriyal from Star Bharat's 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartien Laagu' Opens Up About Balancing Fatherhood and Acting
MUMBAI : In the world of entertainment, the life of an actor can be demanding, filled with long shooting schedules and...
Wow! Shilpa Shetty gives a sneak peek into the Karwa Chauth rituals taking place at Sonam Kapoor's mother, Sunita Kapoor's home
MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. The actress...
Karwa Chauth 2023: Gorgeous! From Shraddha Arya to Pankhuri Rode, Check out the stunning looks of these popular TV actresses
MUMBAI : Karwa Chauth is the time when women not only pray for their husbands’ long life and fast, but also dress up in...
Amazing! Karwa Chauth 2023: TV celebrities like Shraddha Arya, Rupali Ganguly, and many others embrace tradition, commence festivities with mehendi
MUMBAI: On social media, TV actresses including Shraddha Arya, Rupali Ganguly, Kishwer Merchantt, and Pankhuri Awasthy...
Kya Baat Hai! From Deepika Padukone to Mallaika Arora, check out the Hits and Misses of Jio World Plaza launch event
MUMBAI : Just like all their other events, the Ambani’s always have a star studded attendance and the Jio World Plaza...
Startling! Is Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal to have two intervals?
MUMBAI : The Ranbir Kapoor-led film Animal is getting ready for its December 1 debut. The movie is abuzz with a lot of...
Recent Stories
Shilpa
Wow! Shilpa Shetty gives a sneak peek into the Karwa Chauth rituals taking place at Sonam Kapoor's mother, Sunita Kapoor's home
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranbir
Startling! Is Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal to have two intervals?
Mrunal
Surprising! Have you heard? Mrunal Thakur rumoured to tie the knot with a Telugu star; Know here details!
Sidhu Moosewala
Surprising! Movie on Sidhu Moosewala to explore the 'Crime, Fame, and Tragedy' of the Punjabi singer; Here’s details!
Harnaaz Sandhu and Veer Pahariya
Wonderful! Harnaaz Sandhu and Veer Pahariya fuel dating rumours by arriving together at Jio World Plaza
Deepika Padukone
Congratulations! Deepika Padukone’s ex-BF Siddharth Mallya gets engaged to long time GF Jasmine at a Halloween party, check out her gorgeous ring
Kangana Ranaut
Adorable! Kangana Ranaut rejoices nephew Ashwatthama's 'Gantrala' ceremony; Revealing its cultural significance