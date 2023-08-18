Kya Baat Hai! Kusha Kapila, Prajakta Koli and more influencers who became actors

MUMBAI: Thanks to social media and YouTube, we have got many famous influencers in our country. They entertain with their videos on social media, and many of them have grabbed the attention of the filmmakers as well.

So today, let’s look at the list of influencers who became actors...

Kusha Kapila

Kusha made her acting debut with Ghost Stories. She played a small role in the segment directed by Karan Johar. Later, she was seen in movies and OTT series like Plan A Plan B, Selfiee, Masaba Masaba and others. She will next be seen in Thank You For Coming, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill.

Prajakta Koli

Prajakta started her acting career with a short film titled Khayali Pulao, and was later seen in the OTT series Mismatched. She made her big screen debut with Jugjugg Jeeyo, and was recently seen in Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat.

Bhuvan Bam

With his shows like Dhindora and Taaza Khabar, Bhuvan Bam has left a mark on OTT. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for his upcoming projects.

Dolly Singh

Dolly Singh is also a very famous face on social media. She has been a part of movies and series like Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, Modern Love: Mumbai, and Double XL. She will next be seen Thank You For Coming.

Sahil Khattar

Sahil Khattar made his debut with the film 200 Halla Ho, and was later seen in 83. He also made his OTT debut recently with his show Bajao.

