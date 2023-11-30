Kya Baat Hai! Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal wishing each other is the sweetest thing you’ll see amid Animal vs Sam Bahadur

MUMBAI : Animal, the movie that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the leading role has really created a strong buzz among the fans and the audience. The movie is directed by the ‘Kabir Singh’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and has become one of the biggest releases of the year.

Also read - Wow! SalaarBloodBathOnDec1st trends all over as the fans are waiting for the trailer

On the other hand, one of the most eagerly awaited biopics of the year is Sam Bahadur, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vicky Kaushal as former Indian Army commander Sam Manekshaw.

The film, which was filmed over the course of the previous two years in a number of actual locations, has garnered positive reviews for its depiction of the lives of notable officers. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra both have important roles in the film.

Now, be it Sam Bahadur or Animal, both the movies are directed by amazing directors and have a wonderful cast that has made the audience both excited and confused as the movies share the release date – 1st December.

While the audience tries to decide, both the movies are predicted to have an amazing opening. However, the competition between the movies is seen to be quite healthy as the actors are seen to be having a good spirit of sportsmanship.

Amid the clash between Sam Bahadur and Animal, while the audience is divided with their opinions, here is a conversation between Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal, wishing each other for their movies in the sweetest way.

Check out the exchange of stories on Instagram below:

As we can see the spirit of sportsmanship in the actors as they are working hard for their movies but also wish the other actor for their movie.

Also read - Astounding! Animal: The filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up on Bobby Deol's character mute in the film? Here’s the truth!

What do you think about this? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

