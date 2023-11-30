Kya Baat Hai! Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal wishing each other is the sweetest thing you’ll see amid Animal vs Sam Bahadur

Amid the clash between Sam Bahadur and Animal, while the audience is divided with their opinions, here is a conversation between Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal, wishing each other for their movies in the sweetest way.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 18:39
movie_image: 
sam bahadur

MUMBAI : Animal, the movie that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the leading role has really created a strong buzz among the fans and the audience. The movie is directed by the ‘Kabir Singh’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and has become one of the biggest releases of the year.

Also read - Wow! SalaarBloodBathOnDec1st trends all over as the fans are waiting for the trailer

On the other hand, one of the most eagerly awaited biopics of the year is Sam Bahadur, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vicky Kaushal as former Indian Army commander Sam Manekshaw.

The film, which was filmed over the course of the previous two years in a number of actual locations, has garnered positive reviews for its depiction of the lives of notable officers. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra both have important roles in the film.

Now, be it Sam Bahadur or Animal, both the movies are directed by amazing directors and have a wonderful cast that has made the audience both excited and confused as the movies share the release date – 1st December.

While the audience tries to decide, both the movies are predicted to have an amazing opening. However, the competition between the movies is seen to be quite healthy as the actors are seen to be having a good spirit of sportsmanship.

Amid the clash between Sam Bahadur and Animal, while the audience is divided with their opinions, here is a conversation between Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal, wishing each other for their movies in the sweetest way.

Check out the exchange of stories on Instagram below:

As we can see the spirit of sportsmanship in the actors as they are working hard for their movies but also wish the other actor for their movie.

Also read - Astounding! Animal: The filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up on Bobby Deol's character mute in the film? Here’s the truth!

What do you think about this? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

Sam Bahadur Animal Vicky Kaushal Ranbir Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna Sanya Malhotra Fatima Sana Shaikh Anil Kapoor Bobby Deol TSeries Meghna Gulzar Sandeep Reddy Vanga Hindi movies Bollywood Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 18:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Rakhi Sawant granted Interim protection from arrest in the 'Photo Leak' case filed by Adil Khan Durrani; Here's the details!
MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant, a model, and Bollywood star, was given temporary protection from arrest by a Mumbai court on...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first contestant to achieve this milestone
MUMBAI : Munawar Faruqui had become a household name after his stint in the show ‘Lock Upp’.He emerged as the winner...
Exclusive! Divyendu Sharma roped in for Jio Cinema's OTT series titled Tatkaal
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, movies and television, we are back with another...
AWW! Check out these super cute pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her daughter Malti Marie
MUMBAI : Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as...
Exclusive! Isha Talwar to be seen in OTT series titled Tatkaal for Jio Cinema
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some amazing projects being made on OTT platform in terms...
Fascinating! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan’s film trailer will unveiled on THIS date; Know here the details!
MUMBAI : Without a doubt, 2023 is the year of Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar's first release of the year Pathaan became...
Recent Stories
priyanka
AWW! Check out these super cute pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her daughter Malti Marie
Latest Video
Related Stories
priyanka
AWW! Check out these super cute pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her daughter Malti Marie
Shah Rukh Khan
Fascinating! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan’s film trailer will unveiled on THIS date; Know here the details!
Tiger
OMG! Tiger 3 falls flat, will War 2 decide the future of Tiger vs Pathaan and Spy verse?
SalaarBloodBathOnDec1st
Wow! SalaarBloodBathOnDec1st trends all over as the fans are waiting for the trailer
Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail passes 50 crores at the box office! The makers threw a grand party to celebrate the success of the film
Animal
Must read! Animal follows Pathaan and Jawan format, here are the timings of the FDFS