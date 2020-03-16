Kya baat hai! These Bollywood actresses are more successful than their husbands

MUMBAI: B-town has witnessed many actresses raising the bar high for others with their achievements. They are beautiful, talented, and successful. Many of them are more successful than their husbands. Yes, gone are those days when husbands used to be the man of the house and be jealous of their wives being more successful. Today’s men are progressive, and they love their wives leading ahead of them. Check out some of the actresses who are more successful than their husbands.

Alia Bhatt: There is no doubt that Alia is one of the most popular and sought-after actresses currently. She got married to the love of her life and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. While Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors, he still has a long way to be successful in his acting career. However, he has no qualms about his wife leading and he proudly calls her an overachiever.

Deepika Padukone: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enjoy a great fan following. Deepika is certainly a lucky woman! Ranveer happily lets his wife not only lead but admires her journey and sets the bar higher for himself after his wife’s every achievement.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: The diva is the happiest wife to have a husband like Saif Ali Khan who is not at all competitive. Saif is not only the well-mannered gentleman in Bollywood but even the most liberal one where he lives and let live. He has no jealousy against his wifey being more successful and rather he is happy that she pays the bill.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The beauty queen is more successful than her husband Abhishek Bachchan, but she admits that she couldn't have found a perfect life partner than him. He is the man who often gets trolled as he gets overpowered by the success of his wife and father. But he is unfazed and leads life with utmost dignity and positivity.

