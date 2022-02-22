Kya Baat Hain! Check out the list of upcoming movies of Ajay Devgn in the year 2022

MUMBAI: Actor Ajay Devgn is indeed one of the finest talents we have in the Bollywood industry. We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans. The actor is known for his intense acting skills and some powerful dialogue.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor in his movies, Be it action or comedy the actor just fits in the role perfectly.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in the movie Sooryavanshi where he had an extended cameo along with Ranveer Singh, the movie had Akshay Kumar in the leading role.

No doubt the fans always look forward to knowing about the upcoming projects of the actor and talking about the lineup of the movie, indeed Ajay Devgn has some releases this year .

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi which has Alia Bhatt in the leading role, and now let us have a look at a few other upcoming projects of the actor.

1. RRR

After delivering blockbuster movie like Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli is all set with the release of his upcoming movie RRR which has Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the leading roles. The movie will also have Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the extended cameo. Ajay Devgn will be seen playing a warrior in the movie and from the trailer itself, we got the glimpses that we are going to witness the actor in a never seen before avatar. We are going to witness the actor in action Avatar in this movie and no doubt it will be a treat to watch him.

2. Runway 34

Earlier titled Mayday movie, Runway 34 which has Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the first look was out. Well nothing much is revealed about the plot of the movie but it is said that the movie is based on a particular emergency event during a flight. Indeed we are going to see the actor in a completely different avatar, he will play a pilot in the movie.

3. Maidaan

This movie has been the talk of the town for quite a long time, starring Ajay Devgn as the football coach in the movie Maidaan is all set to release on 3rd June 2022. No doubt it will be a treat to watch the actor as the football coach. The movie throws light on the golden era of Indian football from 1950 to 1962.

ALSO READ – (In his 30th year in cinema, Ajay Devgn recalls career-defining 'Phool Aur Kaante' stunt)

4. Thank God

This upcoming movie of Ajay Devgn Devgan which is slice of life is written and directed by Indra Kumar. The movie will also have Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet along with the actor Ajay Devgn. The movie is all set to hit the big screen on 29th July 2022. Well nothing is known about the movie but it is said to be a rom-com.

5. Bholaa

This upcoming movie of Ajay Devgn is a remake of South movie Kaithi. Recently we have seen the actor in a different look as he started the shooting for the movie. No doubt the movie Kaithi was immensely loved by the fans. It will be a treat to watch the actor in this upcoming movie titled Bholaa.

6. Drishyam 2

After getting immense love for his movie Drishyam, the actor is all set to come up with the sequel of the movie. The prequel, Drishyam was itself a remake from a South movie with the same name, and now he is all set to come up with a sequel Drishyam 2 which is also a remake. No doubt we are going to watch the actor as an intense father once again on screen that is going to dodge the police once again.

Apart from these upcoming projects the actor will also have a web series titled Rudra - The edge of Darkness which is all set to premiere on 4th March on Disney+Hotstar.

What are your views on the upcoming projects of the actor Ajay Devgn and for which project are you excited for do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ- (Feature! Here is the list of Bollywood movies that will be released in the month of March 2022.)