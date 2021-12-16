Kya baat hain! Kiara Advani buys a BRAND NEW LUXURY sedan worth CRORE; see pics

MUMBAI: With her acting chops, Kiara Advani has carved a niche for herself in B-town.

She is currently making headlines for her latest purchase. Kiara Advani already owns a few other luxury cars like BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and also a BMW 530d. And now she is the latest Bollywood celebrity to own a luxury sedan. She bought herself a brand new Audi A8 L luxury sedan on December 15.

Taking to social media, the official page of the car brand shared photos as Kiara posed with her black beauty. The price of this luxury sedan is worth Rs 1.56 crore. Audi India posted on their Instagram page, “Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We’re happy to welcome @kiaraaliaadvani to the Audi experience. #FutureIsAnAttitude #AudiA8L.” Interestingly, Kiara’s rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Malhotra recently launched a model of the same car brand. Kiara was last seen with Sidharth Malhotra in the film Shershaah where their sizzling chemistry grabbed everyone’s attention.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles and will release in theatres on June 24, 2022.

