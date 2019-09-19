News

Kylie shares photo with Travis, shuts split rumours

MUMBAI: A day after doubts were raised about their relationship, reality TV personality Kylie Jenner has shared a loved-up family photograph with rapper Travis Scott to shut down splitting rumours.

The 22-year-old make-up mogul took to Instagram to share the sweet picture with her 146 million followers after fans questioned whether they had parted ways, reports mirror.co.uk.

The photograph shows Scott and one-year-old daughter Stormi having a wonderful time with Kylie at a zoo in Los Angeles.

The image was posted alongside a creative offering from Stormi, in which she had got to grips with finger painting in a couple of pictures.

Kylie is seen planting a kiss on her daughter while Scott is clearly enjoying himself as he poses open-mouthed, with the photo being placed above Stormi's artwork.

She captioned the picture with "Happy Wednesday."

IANS

