Laal Singh Chaddha: Karisma Kapoor is all praises for Kareena Kapoor Khan's first look

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of 2020.

The movie is the official remake of the Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Aamir Khan shared the first look of Kareena Kapoor Khan. As soon as the look was unveiled, fans started pouring in reactions from all over.

Even Kareena’s sister, Karisma Kapoor too, shared her excitement by sharing the first look on her social media handle. Lolo took to Instagram shared Bebo's poster and captioned it as, 0'Can't wait for this. @_aamirkhan #kareenakapoorkhan #laalsinghchaddha #comingsoon #thisdecember #happyvalentinesday….'

Laal Singh Chaddha will see Aamir undergo a massive transformation and will also see him sport three different looks.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

SOURCE – TIMES OF INIDA