Laal Singh Chaddha: Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal visits Aamir Khan

MUMBAI: Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan is currently under production. The actor has been shooting in Punjab and all over the country for the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Recently, he had a surprise visit from Gippy Grewal who was all praises for him.

Sharing a couple of pictures with Aamir Khan in his new avatar from the sets of the film, Gippy wrote, 'Yesterday I visited on set of Lal Singh Chadha. Aamir Bhaji showed me some of the scenes and songs of Lal Singh Chadha. What a performance , another masterpiece on the way. Director Advait Chandhan done a fabulous job. Especially they have given a huge respect to Turban. Being Punjabi I appreciate and thanks from the core of my heart to entire team of Lal Singh Chadha for giving a huge respect to our pride “Turban”. Let’s wait to enjoy Christmas with master piece and thanks to Aamir Bhaji for giving such a warm gesture. I am really blessed to have a friend , mentor like Aamir Bhaji. Love u Bhaji ????.'

During the recee in September last year, Gippy and Aamir met each other when the Punjabi actor gifted Khan a kada as good luck present. Aamir was touched by his sweet gesture.

Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Sethupathi among others. It is releasing during Christmas 2020.

SOURCE - BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA