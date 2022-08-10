Late actor Satish Kaushik to be seen in 'Mirg' along with Raj Babbar

Late actor-director Satish Kaushik will soon be seen in one of his last films titled 'Mirg', which is ready for release after rounding up its post-production work.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 18:50
movie_image: 
Raj Babbar

MUMBAI : Late actor-director Satish Kaushik will soon be seen in one of his last films titled 'Mirg', which is ready for release after rounding up its post-production work.

The film also features Raj Babbar, Anup Soni and Shwetaabh Singh in pivotal roles.

The film, which is centred around the legend of the mountain leopard popular in the lower regions of Himachal Pradesh, is a genre-bending story of a heist-gone-wrong revenge drama.

Talking about the film, director Tarun Sharma said: "My main aim while approaching 'Mirg' was to give the audience an engaging film. Every aspect of filmmaking should come together to create something engaging, transporting people into an alternate reality."

"That for me is the magic of cinema. I was blessed with a wonderful and involved crew. Having stalwarts like Raj Babbar, Satish Kaushik and Anup Soni in my debut film was a blessing," he said.

The director shared that Satish was the first cast member to come on board and to his surprise, the actor agreed to do the film within two hours of him sending the script.

"To this day I can't believe that he is no more. His childlike passion for cinema is something I shall never forget. I really wanted him to see the final product but that is one feeling which shall remain regretfully unfulfilled. I must also add that Shwetaabh gave a breakthrough performance standing up to such senior actors," Tarun added.

Commenting on the film, Raj Babbar said: "I thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this movie. We had a blast. Tarun is a brilliant director. He really gives his actors a free hand to grasp the characters their own way.

"This technique gets you much more attached to the character and you grow a sense of responsibility to really do justice to it. Every actor in this film has delivered nuanced performances," he said.

'Mirg' is majority financed by the UK-based Studio RA and produced by Rishi Anand, NaMa productions and OneShot Films.

The film has been shot in Himachal Pradesh, mainly in Una, Hamirpur and Gobind Sagar Lake.
Source-IANS

Satish Kaushik Mirg Raj Babbar Anup Soni Shwetaabh Singh Studio RA Rishi Anand NaMa productions OneShot Films Una Sagar Lake TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 18:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kundali Bhagya: Humorous Twist! Palki puts a stop to Rajveer’s drama
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Must Read! Who is Vinali Bhatnagar, actress paired opposite Siddharth Nigam
MUMBAI:One of the much awaited movies of the year 2023 is Kisi Ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the movie which has some amazing...
Katha Ankahee: Major twist! Teji and Ehsan want Shamita punished; Viaan however gives her another chance
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Rab Se Hai Dua: Really! Ghazal’s planning fails as Dua adamant to expose her
MUMBAI:Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Katha Ankahee: Aww! Viaan smiles at Katha, latter looks back at him with mixed emotions
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Imlie: OMG! Rudra gets furious with Akash, Atharva gets shot
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ popular show ‘Imlie’ is doing great with the ratings and the fan base has expanded, thanks to the new...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Who is Vinali Bhatnagar, actress paired opposite Siddharth Nigam
Must Read! Who is Vinali Bhatnagar, actress paired opposite Siddharth Nigam

Latest Video

Related Stories
Must Read! Who is Vinali Bhatnagar, actress paired opposite Siddharth Nigam
Must Read! Who is Vinali Bhatnagar, actress paired opposite Siddharth Nigam
Must Read! It’s a wrap for Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan, here is when the teaser will be out
Must Read! It’s a wrap for Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan, here is when the teaser will be out
Emotional! Mrunal Thakur reveals the reason behind her emotional post that got her fans worried says “people think we are vacati
Emotional! Mrunal Thakur reveals the reason behind her emotional post that got her fans worried says “people think we are vacationing somewhere, are happy, it is not like that”
Exclusive! Arslan Goni quashes rumours of his divorce not getting through; calls it ‘rubbish’
Exclusive! Arslan Goni quashes rumours of his divorce not getting through; calls it ‘rubbish’
Mithun Chakraborty
Mithun Chakraborty shakes a leg with son Namashi in new 'Bad Boy' track
Chahat Vig
Chahat Vig to make acting debut with 'Gumraah'