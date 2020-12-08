Late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil urges fans to watch his father's movie Piku post-sharing a candid yet jovial still from the movie 

MUMBAI: One of Bollywood’s finest actors Irrfan Khan passed away in April this year, leaving millions of his fans heartbroken.

Having had a career span of over 30 years, the actor starred in numerous Bollywood films, and also featured in several Hollywood movies such as Inferno, Life Of Pi, Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man, among others.

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil often shares posts about his late father as he misses him. From several interesting incidents to lovely memories they shared together, Babil keeps sharing it all with fans.

Recently, he has urged fans to watch the movie Piku- the film that starred Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Babil took to his Instagram and shared a candid still of Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan from the film. The picture shows both Irrfan and Deepika looking gleeful as they appeared to be engrossed in a conversation.

Simply sharing the snap, Babil wrote, “Watch the film”.

The picture brought back memories of watching Piku for several fans who commented that they have watched it numerous times, and would definitely watch it once again. Piku also starred Amitabh Bachchan and had garnered widespread critical acclaim when it released in 2015.

A few days ago, Babil also shared a throwback video which was sneakily recorded by Irrfan Khan. Sharing about the fun memory, Babil wrote that his dad used to think it was funny to record videos when he said he would take a picture.

“Baba used to think it was still very funny to record videos when he said he’d take a picture, and Ayaan was always the last one to realise it. Familia.”, Babil expressed.

