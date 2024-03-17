Late singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents blessed with a baby boy

Singer Sidhu Moosewala was killed on May 29th last year and now his father shared the news that they have become parents and welcomed a baby boy.
movie_image: 
Sidhu Moosewala

MUMBAI: Late Singer - rapper Sidhu Moosewala who contested the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa in 2022, was murdered on May 29 that year.

Thirty one people have been named in connection with this murder, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, and 25 have been arrested so far.

He was considered as the richest rappers - singer and he has a massive fan following and even post his death his songs were re- released which touched people's heart. 

His parents were devasted he was the only child of his beloved parents and they are still fighting for justice. 

A few months we had reported about Sidhu's mother being pregnant and expecting though later on his father dismissed the news as they didn't want information to be leaked out.

Also Read-https://m.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/interesting-sidhu-moose-wala-passes-away-gippy-grewal-threatens-legal-action-if

Today his parents have been blessed with a baby boy and they finally announced the good news with the fans and well - wishers. 

Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, posted on his Facebook account saying they were blessed with the younger brother of Moosewala.

He also shared the photo with the child and cake with his son's photo in the background.

There are reports doing the rounds that his parents opted for the IVF technique and had gone abroad for the procedure last year and kept quite as they didn't want to tell anyone until the procedure was successful. 

TellyChakkar congratulates Moosewala’s parents on the arrival of their little one. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read-https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/rip-punjabi-singer-sidhu-moosewala-shot-dead-after-punjab-police-withdraws-security

