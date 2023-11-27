Lavish! From Isha Ambani’s Rs. 700 Cr. 'Shaadi' To Brahmani Reddy's Rs. 550 Cr; Check out India's most extravagant weddings

MUMBAI: The most expensive wedding to date was hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani. However, over time, a few other families have also lavishly spent crores on hosting wedding ceremonies. It's not just the Ambanis who have done this. Indians will always be obsessed with getting married. Indians believe in hosting the biggest wedding that guests will talk about for years, pandemic or not.

Every family wants to plan a lavish wedding that would impress each and every guest, from the food to the décor. Additionally, wealthy business families raise the concept of a lavish wedding to new heights.

The lavish wedding between Mallika, the granddaughter of GV Krishna Reddy of the GVK Group, and Siddharth, the heir of the Indu Group:-

The founder of GVK Groups, GV Krishna Reddy, is the grandmother of Mallika Reddy. In June 2011, the beauty wed Siddharth, the son of Indu Group's Indukuri Syam Prasad Reddy. Years later, the couple's lavish wedding is still talked about. According popular newspaper claims that over 5,000 wedding invitations were sent out, at a total cost of Rs. 2.5 crores. Not only did the newlyweds and their families wear clothing designed by renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, but they also carefully selected the décor. The wedding cost Rs. 100 crores in total, according to media sources.

Marriage of Sanjay Hindu, a businessman with Anu Mahtani

The wedding of Sanjay Hindu, a well-known businessman, made news. In a lavish wedding held in Udaipur in 2015, Sanjay Hindu wed his true love, Anu Mahtani. During the seven days of their wedding celebrations, pop sensation Jennifer Lopez performed for around Rs. 54 lakhs. The bride, Anu Mahtani, looked stunning in a crimson and gold lehenga that Tarun Tahiliani had created, reportedly costing more than Rs. 2 crores. The bride and groom's combined wardrobe expenses exceeded Rs. 10 crores. The whole wedding expenditure came to about Rs. 150 crores.

Businessman Adel Sajan of Dubai married Sana Khan in a cruise inspired by Dil Dhadakne Do

The son of Danube Group tycoon Rizwan Sajan, Adel Sajan, a businessman residing in Dubai, had a lavish wedding. In April 2017, he got married to beauty queen Sana Khan. The Dil Dhadakne Do-inspired cruise that sailed the Mediterranean Sea from Genoa to Barcelona was the high point of his wedding. 100 tulips from Holland, 20,000 red roses, and 100 hydrangea flowers from Ecuador were used in the party decor, which gave the space a quirky appearance. A wedding cake with thirteen layers was made for a unique white party. Few people are aware that Neeta Lulla created the bride's bridal trousseau, which also featured an LED dress that illuminated in the dark. The wedding came with a total cost of Rs. 200 crores.

The lavish wedding of Steel King, Lakshmi Mittal's daughter, Vanisha Mittal

In 2004, Steel King Lakshmi Mittal's daughter Vanisha Mittal married Amit Bhatia in Paris, France, during a period when destination weddings were not as popular. The wedding is still well-known, and reports state that almost 10,000 people registered in advance.

The extravagant wedding of Yogita Jaunapuria and Lalit Tanwar

The wedding of well-known politician and businessman Lalit Tanwar and Yogita Jaunapuria is reportedly one of the most expensive in 2011. Media reports claim that the families spent an astounding Rs. 200 crores on the extravagant event. According to the reports of a popular news portal, everyone who attended received 40,000 in cash, a safari suit, and a silver biscuit. Few people are aware that in 2011, the groom received a five-seater helicopter from the bride's family, valued at approximately 33 crores.

Shrishti Mittal and Gulraj Behl's wedding

2013 saw the Barcelona wedding of Shrishti Mittal, the niece of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal. She married Gulraj Behl amid three days of celebrations. The extravagant wedding is still known for its beautiful lighting and unique flower décor. Over 500 crores were spent on the wedding in total.

Brahmani Reddy and Rajeev Reddy's grand wedding

In 2016, Brahmani, the daughter of mining baron Galu Janardhan Reddy, wed Rajeev Reddy in an opulent ceremony. As the industrialist Vikram Deva Reddy's son, Rajeev Reddy is thought to be the groom's family's owner of diamond and gold mines in Africa. On the wedding day, the bride donned a Kanjeevaram saree that cost around Rs. 17 crores.

The bride wore pricey jewellery that cost between Rs. 90 and 98 crores and included diamonds, rubies, and other precious stones. Throughout her entire ensemble, her diamond sheesh patti was the focus. The entire wedding came with a price tag of Rs. 550 crores.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's lavish wedding

On December 12, 2018, in Mumbai, Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, got married to Anand Piramal. Their marriage ceremonies are still regarded as India's most extravagant weddings. Beyonce, the singing sensation, had, after all, performed at the lavish event. We had seen the Bachchans serving food and dancing on stage. Few people are aware that Isha Ambani spent almost Rs. 700 crores on her wedding.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis