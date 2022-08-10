Lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui says Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help in Dubai is being flown to India, hoping she unites with her family

Rizwan has now posted an update on his social media page that Sapna is being flown back to India by the actor’s team.
MUMBAI :A short while ago Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui had shared a heart breaking video of the Sacred Games actor’s house help Sapna who seems to have accused the actor of abandoning her with no money and food for survival there. Rizwan has now posted an update on his social media page that Sapna is being flown back to India by the actor’s team.

He wrote on Twitter, "Here is the Emirates ID of Sapna issued on the 16th Feb 2023, wherein she is shown to be a Sales Manager. News has come in that her ticket to return to India is being arranged by team members of @Nawazuddin_S. However she is still to get her unpaid dues & some money for food & taxi,"

Rizwan later tweeted, “Just a small correction. Sapna just confirmed that she was paid for the first month only. Hoping that she returns back to India at the earliest and is united with her family.”

As per government records, Sapna who was hired as a Sales Manager in some company was caring for Nawazuddin’s minor kids when they were attending a school in Dubai. Aaliya moved to Dubai in 2021 with kids Shora and Yani and last year returned back and was staying with the kids in a rented apartment in Yari road, Mumbai.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-TOI

 

