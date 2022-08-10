Lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui says Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help in Dubai is being flown to India, hoping she unites with her family

MUMBAI :A short while ago Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui had shared a heart breaking video of the Sacred Games actor’s house help Sapna who seems to have accused the actor of abandoning her with no money and food for survival there. Rizwan has now posted an update on his social media page that Sapna is being flown back to India by the actor’s team.

Also Read-Also Read- Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui is happy the actor has finally spoken

The video & my statement speaks for itself. Govt authorities are requested to urgently rescue the house help of @Nawazuddin_S from Dubai where the girl is in a state of Solitary Confinement@cgidubai @UAEembassyIndia @LabourMinistry @HRDMinistry@MEAIndia @CPVIndia @OIA_MEA pic.twitter.com/EyQ8DiHPG2 — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) February 19, 2023

He wrote on Twitter, "Here is the Emirates ID of Sapna issued on the 16th Feb 2023, wherein she is shown to be a Sales Manager. News has come in that her ticket to return to India is being arranged by team members of @Nawazuddin_S. However she is still to get her unpaid dues & some money for food & taxi,"

Here is the Emirates ID of Sapna issued on the 16th Feb 2023, wherein she is shown to be a Sales Manager

News has come in that her ticket to return to India is being arranged by team members of @Nawazuddin_S However she is still to get her unpaid dues & some money for food & taxi https://t.co/k5HqNakHhr pic.twitter.com/rsawyWTkHJ — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) February 19, 2023

Rizwan later tweeted, “Just a small correction. Sapna just confirmed that she was paid for the first month only. Hoping that she returns back to India at the earliest and is united with her family.”

Also Read-Also Read- Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Initially accepted small roles for survival

As per government records, Sapna who was hired as a Sales Manager in some company was caring for Nawazuddin’s minor kids when they were attending a school in Dubai. Aaliya moved to Dubai in 2021 with kids Shora and Yani and last year returned back and was staying with the kids in a rented apartment in Yari road, Mumbai.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-TOI