Legal Baba: Durgesh Kumar, Krishna Bhatt and Vijay Nikam bag Piecewing Productions’ upcoming film - EXCLUSIVE

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 13:58
movie_image: 
Durgesh Kumar, Krishna Bhatt and Vijay Nikam

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to updating our readers with the latest information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space.

While there are a plethora of projects in the making, some which are on hold till the IPL culminates and some which are on the verge of being launched, there is a new project in the making titled Legal Baba. (Also Read: Imlie actress Meenakshi Chugh bags Piecewing Productions’ Legal Baba – BREAKING NEWS)

The film is touted to be a masala entertainer with elements of laughter, drama, reflection of thoughts and emotions. The film will premiere on a well known OTT platform which is yet to be announced.

Now, according to our credible sources, Durgesh Kumar, Krishna Bhatt and Vijay Nikam will also be a part of the project.

Durgesh has previously been seen in projects like Dhadak, Sanju, Highway and Lapataa Ladies in the past while Krishna is known for his stint in films like Dushman, Sangharsh, Akira, Cheeni Kum and many more. He has television show Lapataganj also to his credit.

As for Vijay, he has been a part of films in the likes of Lootcase, Anitm: The Final Truth and Runway 34 among others. (Also Read: Exclusive! Imlie actress Meenakshi Chugh bags SonyLIV’s upcoming series Waking of a Nation based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre)

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space. 

About Author

