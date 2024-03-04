Legal Babu: Sharat Sonu, Shashi Ranjan, Sunny Charles and Anurekha Bhagat to be seen in Piecewing Productions upcoming project – EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to updating our readers with the latest information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space.

While there are a plethora of projects in the making, some which are on hold till the IPL culminates and some which are on the verge of being launched, there is a new project in the making titled Legal Baba. (Also Read: Imlie actress Meenakshi Chugh bags Piecewing Productions’ Legal Baba – BREAKING NEWS)

The film is produced by Narendra Pal and is directed by Abhinav Thakur.

The film is touted to be a masala entertainer with elements of laughter, drama, reflection of thoughts and emotions. The film will premiere on a well known OTT platform which is yet to be announced.

TellyChakkar recently announced that actress Meenakshi Chugh has been roped in for the same. We also reported that Durgesh Kumar, Krishna Bhatt and Vijay Nikam will also be a part of the project.

We now have information that Sharat Sonu, Shashi Ranjan, Sunny Charles and Anurekha Bhagat have also been roped in for the film. (Also Read: Exclusive! Imlie actress Meenakshi Chugh bags SonyLIV’s upcoming series Waking of a Nation based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre)

Sharat is known for his stint in shows like Kaagaz, UP 65, Story 9 Months Ki and Meenakshi Sundareshwar while Shashi Ranjan is known for Lootcase, Dhoom Dhadaka and Dobara. Sunny Charles has done projects such as Munna Michael, Sehar and Hisss. As for Anurekha, she has been a part of , Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha Farzi and Upnyaas in the past.

