Legal Babu: Sharat Sonu, Shashi Ranjan, Sunny Charles and Anurekha Bhagat to be seen in Piecewing Productions upcoming project – EXCLUSIVE

The film is produced by Narendra Pal and is directed by Abhinav Thakur. It is touted to be a masala entertainer with elements of laughter, drama, reflection of thoughts and emotions.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 15:37
movie_image: 
Sharat Sonu, Shashi Ranjan, Sunny Charles and Anurekha Bhagat

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to updating our readers with the latest information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space.

While there are a plethora of projects in the making, some which are on hold till the IPL culminates and some which are on the verge of being launched, there is a new project in the making titled Legal Baba. (Also Read: Imlie actress Meenakshi Chugh bags Piecewing Productions’ Legal Baba – BREAKING NEWS)

The film is produced by Narendra Pal and is directed by Abhinav Thakur.

The film is touted to be a masala entertainer with elements of laughter, drama, reflection of thoughts and emotions. The film will premiere on a well known OTT platform which is yet to be announced.

TellyChakkar recently announced that actress Meenakshi Chugh has been roped in for the same. We also reported that Durgesh Kumar, Krishna Bhatt and Vijay Nikam will also be a part of the project.

We now have information that Sharat Sonu, Shashi Ranjan, Sunny Charles and Anurekha Bhagat have also been roped in for the film. (Also Read: Exclusive! Imlie actress Meenakshi Chugh bags SonyLIV’s upcoming series Waking of a Nation based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre)

Sharat is known for his stint in shows like Kaagaz, UP 65, Story 9 Months Ki and Meenakshi Sundareshwar while Shashi Ranjan is known for Lootcase, Dhoom Dhadaka and Dobara. Sunny Charles has done projects such as Munna Michael, Sehar and Hisss. As for Anurekha, she has been a part of , Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha Farzi and Upnyaas in the past.

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space.

Narendra Pal Abhinav Thakur Legal Baba IPL 2024 TellyChakkar Meenakshi Chugh Durgesh Kumar Krishna Bhatt Vijay Nikam Dhadak Sanju Highway Lapataa Ladies Dushman Sangharsh Akira Cheeni Kumm Lapataganj Lootcase Anitm: The Final Truth Runway 34 ANUREKHA BHAGAT Sharat Sonu Shashi Ranjan Sunny Charles
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 15:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Throwback to when Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra spoke about casting Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
MUMBAI : Farhan Akhtar is indeed one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood who has always ruled the hearts of the...
'Kamsin Kali', the first song from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is all set to arrive on 5th April!
MUMBAI : The much-awaited 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose' truly gave a glimpse of intriguing, bold, and gripping...
From being the most loved show to winning big at IFFI: Indian government’s biggest honor for a web series; TVF Panchayat clocked 4 years of its release!
MUMBAI : Panchayat has been one of the most popular web series in India and very recently they won the IFFI award for...
Rohed Khan: I got into martial arts because of Akshay Kumar sir!
MUMBAI: Rohed Khan made a striking debut alongside Kangana Ranaut in Tejas last year. Now, he is gearing up for another...
5 Bollywood actors all set to enthrall audiences with their debut performances
MUMBAI: 2024 seems to be the year full of fresh and interesting debut performances for the audiences to watch out for....
Rohit Saraf and Sanjana Sanghi on their experience in working in ‘Woh Bhi Din The’
MUMBAI: Shoojit Sircar’s Rising Sun Films & Kino Works brought an immensely interesting and relatable tale with '...
Recent Stories
Farhan Akhtar
Throwback to when Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra spoke about casting Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Farhan Akhtar
Throwback to when Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra spoke about casting Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2
'Kamsin Kali', the first song from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is all set to arrive on 5th April!
Rohed Khan
Rohed Khan: I got into martial arts because of Akshay Kumar sir!
Bollywood actors
5 Bollywood actors all set to enthrall audiences with their debut performances
Ranveer Singh
Superstar Ranveer Singh turns TVC Host Post the Success of Bold Care's #TakeBoldCareofHer, with new Teleshopping Ad Parody
Kartik Aaryan
Did you know? Kartik Aaryan worked on his Marathi dialect for 14 months for Chandu Champion? Deets Inside!