Lesser-Known Facts! Tiger Shroff opens up on his biggest fear, read to know more

MUMBAI: Fans are quite excited to see their favourite star Tiger Shroff in the most awaited film ‘Heropanti 2’ co-starring Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan, the film will hit screens on April 29. However, the Baaghi actor revealed his biggest fear during the promotions of ‘Heropanti 2’.

The War actor is afraid of injections and watching horror films. “I get frightened of injections and also can’t watch horror movies. I don’t like gore and gruesome action. I watched horror movies, but I hid my eyes with my palms and watched. I love fun and comedy action,” Tiger was quoted saying.

Unlike Baaghi, Heropanti 2 is a story with less violence and bloodshed. The actions are quite esthetic and artistic.

Talking about the equations with co-stars, he stated, “I have a good equation with Tara and Nawaz sir. If you are comfortable with your co-stars, work gets completed at a fast pace. We finished most of our scenes in just two takes.”

Tiger Shroff usually keeps his fans updated on social media. “I read the comments definitely, as I get to learn a lot from them. I appreciate comments which are constructive criticism. We need to differentiate those comments. I try to evaluate and understand if it is hatred or not. Actually, when somebody is imparting constructive criticism, we try to take it positively,” he concluded.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Latest Video