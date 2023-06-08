Let's celebrate Salman Khan as the ever-charming and everyone's favorite 'Prem' as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' counts 29 years

MUMBAI: The way Salman Khan owned his screen name, Prem has set a standard of its popularity. Among many of his films, Prem from 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' is one of the most loved characters that is still so fresh and close to our hearts. Director Sooraj Barjatya created this character and the way Salman Khan portrayed it proved it all that there can't be a better Prem than him ever. As the musical romantic drama completes its 29 years, it's time to reminisce about the aura, the demeanor, and the charm of our beloved Prem.

Be it his wittiness, his humor, his emotions, or his way of expressing love, Prem is the true epitome of an ideal guy that every man wants to be. While he will make you laugh out loud with his indelible charm and humor on the other hand he will make you cry with his emotional instinct. A perfectly suited guy in this role, Salman Khan made the character of Prem more relatable and very close to everyone's hearts. A perfect brother, a caring brother-in-law, a loving son, a desirable lover, and a best friend, Salman Khan portrayed it all to the best as Prem.

Moreover, Prem and Nisha are certainly the most adorable couples who are once and for all illustrations of love. The way they presented their love on the screen, truly set a new standard of love in the 90s that is still very fresh in the minds of the audience. Especially, the way, they exchanged their character in "Didi Tera Devar Deewana" is still an iconic banter that is recreated on the screens and in real life as well. Moreover, their romance in songs like Mausam Ka Jaadu, Pehla Pehla Pyar and Mujhse Juda Hokar songs from the film are still the best romantic track of all time.

Released in 1994, Today 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' completed 29 years of its release and it's still a worthy film to give it a rewatch. It was the first film to enter the 100 Cr. club in India and earned the title of 'The biggest blockbuster of the modern era'.