Lights, Camera, Birthday: Superstars who unveiled movie first looks on their birthday!

MUMBAI: In the world of cinema, birthdays are not just personal celebrations for actors; they are also moments of joy for fans who eagerly await surprises from their favourite stars. One such delightful trend is when film team’s choose their superstar’s birthdays to unveil the first look posters or teasers of their upcoming movies. The superstars mentioned in this special feature have not only mastered the art of entertaining audiences on the silver screen but also know how to make their birthdays extra special by giving glimpses of their upcoming cinematic ventures. 

From Bollywood to Tollywood, and beyond, let's take a peek into the world of cinema where birthdays and movie promotions collide.

Shah Rukh Khan - Pathaan: 
Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, known for his charisma and charm, made his fans’ hearts skip a beat when he unveiled the first teaser of his blockbuster, ‘Pathaan,’ on his birthday. The announcement not only lit up social media but also set the stage for excitement among fans eagerly awaiting his return to the silver screen.

Deepika Padukone - Project K: 
Deepika Padukone chose her birthday to gift her fans the first glimpse of her mysterious project, ‘Project K’. The enigmatic poster sparked a frenzy among fans, leaving them eagerly speculating about the storyline and her character in the film.

Prabhas - Saaho: 
The Baahubali star, Prabhas, knows how to make his birthdays memorable not just for himself but also for his legion of fans. He stunned everyone by dropping the first look poster of his action-packed extravaganza, ‘Saaho,’ on his special day. The sleek and stylish poster set the tone for what would become one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Rashmika Mandanna - Pushpa 2 and Girlfriend: 
Rashmika Mandanna, the rising star of Indian cinema, doubled the delight for her fans by unveiling not one but two first look posters on her birthday recently. With ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ and ‘Girlfriend,’ our very own Srivalli showcased her versatility and left fans eagerly awaiting her diverse performances on the big screen. 

Allu Arjun - Pushpa: The Rise: 
Allu Arjun, the stylish pan-India star added a dash of excitement to his birthday celebrations by sharing the first look poster of his much-anticipated film, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The rugged and intense avatar of Allu Arjun in the poster hinted at a gripping narrative that promises to entertain audiences.

Prabhu Deva - GOAT: 
Prabhu Deva, the dance maestro turned actor-director, made heads turn when he revealed the first look of his film, ‘GOAT,’ on his birthday. The poster exuded energy and dynamism, perfectly encapsulating Prabhu Deva's unique style and his commitment to entertaining audiences with every project.

Ram Charan - Gamechanger: 
Ram Charan, the powerhouse performer of Telugu cinema, celebrated his birthday by treating his fans to the first look of his much-talked-about film, ‘Gamechanger’. The poster hinted at an adrenaline-pumping narrative, promising audiences a cinematic experience like never before.

Prithviraj - Salaar: 
Prithviraj, who is eagerly awaiting the release of his forthcoming action extravaganza, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, marked his birthday by unveiling the first look of his upcoming film, ‘Salaar’. The poster oozed intensity and intrigue, leaving fans eagerly anticipating Prithviraj's portrayal of a character shrouded in mystery.

