A-List stars to grace Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies premiere

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated release of Laapataa Ladies, helmed by Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, has generated significant buzz, thanks to its intriguing trailer and robust promotional efforts. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers are pulling out all the stops for a lavish premiere in Mumbai, drawing in Bollywood's crème de la crème.

Scheduled for today, February 27, the grand premiere is expected to witness the presence of industry stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Aanand L Rai. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao will host the event, underscoring the film's significance as Kiran Rao's directorial comeback after a decade.

However, the star-studded affair doesn't end there. Given the film's association with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, more luminaries are anticipated to grace the occasion, adding to the glitz and glamour of the evening.

Laapataa Ladies, produced by Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan in collaboration with Jyoti Deshpande, boasts a talented ensemble cast including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. Based on a story by Biplab Goswami, the screenplay and dialogues are penned by Sneha Desai, with additional contributions from Divyanidhi Sharma.

In a revealing interview with The Week, Kiran Rao shared insights into the casting process, highlighting Aamir Khan's initial interest in portraying Ravi Kishan's character, Manohar. However, after extensive discussions and even costume tests, Kiran ultimately opted for Ravi Kishan due to his captivating audition, which brought an element of unpredictability to the role.

The decision to cast Ravi Kishan over Aamir Khan underscores Kiran Rao's commitment to authenticity and her willingness to break away from conventional expectations. With the film's release slated for March 1, 2024, anticipation is running high as audiences eagerly await the cinematic spectacle that Laapataa Ladies promises to deliver.

