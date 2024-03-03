A-List stars to grace Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies premiere

Big Bollywood names like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt are set to attend the grand premiere of Kiran Rao's latest directorial venture, Laapataa Ladies, along with other luminaries from the industry.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 12:15
movie_image: 
Kiran

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated release of Laapataa Ladies, helmed by Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, has generated significant buzz, thanks to its intriguing trailer and robust promotional efforts. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers are pulling out all the stops for a lavish premiere in Mumbai, drawing in Bollywood's crème de la crème.

Scheduled for today, February 27, the grand premiere is expected to witness the presence of industry stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Aanand L Rai. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao will host the event, underscoring the film's significance as Kiran Rao's directorial comeback after a decade.

However, the star-studded affair doesn't end there. Given the film's association with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, more luminaries are anticipated to grace the occasion, adding to the glitz and glamour of the evening.

Also Read: Wow! Here’s a BTS video from the sets of Laapataa Ladies, showing the sheer talent that actor Ravi Kishan has

Laapataa Ladies, produced by Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan in collaboration with Jyoti Deshpande, boasts a talented ensemble cast including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. Based on a story by Biplab Goswami, the screenplay and dialogues are penned by Sneha Desai, with additional contributions from Divyanidhi Sharma.

In a revealing interview with The Week, Kiran Rao shared insights into the casting process, highlighting Aamir Khan's initial interest in portraying Ravi Kishan's character, Manohar. However, after extensive discussions and even costume tests, Kiran ultimately opted for Ravi Kishan due to his captivating audition, which brought an element of unpredictability to the role.

The decision to cast Ravi Kishan over Aamir Khan underscores Kiran Rao's commitment to authenticity and her willingness to break away from conventional expectations. With the film's release slated for March 1, 2024, anticipation is running high as audiences eagerly await the cinematic spectacle that Laapataa Ladies promises to deliver.

Also Read: Aamir Khan opens up about auditioning for 'Laapataa Ladies' role

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla 

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.


 

Kiran Rao Laapataa Ladies premiere Bollywood Aamir Khan Amitabh Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Alia Bhatt Ravi Kishan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 12:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yami Gautam talks about managing pregnancy during Article 370 shoot
MUMBAI: Actor Yami Gautam recently spoke about the challenges she faced while managing her pregnancy alongside filming...
Shah Rukh Khan's first earning at Pankaj Udhas' concert
MUMBAI: As the legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas is remembered following his passing at the age of 72, an old tale...
Arjun Rampal says Om Shanti Om was a turning point
MUMBAI: Arjun Rampal, known for his diverse roles in Bollywood, reminisces about the movies that significantly impacted...
Arjun Kapoor's unique audition won him his debut movie
MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor, now a prominent figure in Bollywood, had an unconventional entry into the industry. Before...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manish wishes Ruhi to move on, latter waits for Armaan
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
A-List stars to grace Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies premiere
MUMBAI: The much-anticipated release of Laapataa Ladies, helmed by Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, has generated significant...
Recent Stories
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam talks about managing pregnancy during Article 370 shoot
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam talks about managing pregnancy during Article 370 shoot
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's first earning at Pankaj Udhas' concert
Arjun
Arjun Rampal says Om Shanti Om was a turning point
Arjun
Arjun Kapoor's unique audition won him his debut movie
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma candidly opens up on the influence of 'Gully Boy' on his career; Says ‘It feels like insaaf hua hai’
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi opens up on Akshay Kumar offering him work during a difficult time; Says ‘You start doing them’