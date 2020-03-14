News

’LOCA’ in the air! Yo Yo Honey Singh shares BTS stills from the recently released party anthem's shoot days. Check out!

14 Mar 2020 06:15 PM

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest song 'LOCA' which released on 3rd March 2020 is already on the playlist of the audience. The rapper has been receiving immense love for such a peppy song. The beats of the songs are perfect summer hits and we can't stop playing it on loop. The musician took to his social media and posted some BTS pictures for us to get how it all happened!

The Bollywood's rap sensation just shared some BTS stills on Instagram and said, "#BTS pics from the sets of LOCA. #iamloca #yoyohoneysingh"

The BTS stills show clearly how much fun the entire team was having while shooting for the song and is a perfect mix of fun and work. The rapper is clearly having a fun time surrounded by so many beautiful women and all are grooving in the mood of the party hit.

The latest song LOCA was specifically shot in Dubai and clearly showed the unseen side of Dubai. The song was shot in 2 hours and we are in awe of his artistry. The end result has been totally loved by all and is demanded in all clubs, played by the DJ's on loop.

 Yo Yo Honey Singh had an incredible 2019 with back to back hits and is having a LOCA 2020. The all-new track is co-produced by Bobby Suri and Honey Singh where the music video is directed by Ben Peters produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.

