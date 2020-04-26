Lockdown diaries: Richa Chadha signs up for online dance lessons

MUMBAI: Amid the lockdown, actress Richa Chadha has signed up for online dance lessons, and says virtual learning is a unique experience.

In the lockdown period due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Richa has been doing a lot of creative stuff, including cooking, developing a new script, and now dancing. He has also been focusing on health.

"Dance is a truly therapeutic experience for me. I had a ball of a time learning belly dance last year and I am so happy I have the time now to do dedicated practice," Richa said.

"I enjoy this form, because it channels Goddess energy and is an amalgamation of so many traditions, including some gypsy forms. This virtual learning is a unique experience, but the whole world is headed that way, it's the new normal of the lockdown life," she added.

Richa had started learning Raqs belly-dance as part of the preparation for her film "Shakeela". She found the dance form fascinating and went on to take a course in Kazakhstan in May last year.