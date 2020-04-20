News

Lockdown diaries: Suhana Khan soaks in the sunset

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Apr 2020 06:47 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khans daughter Suhana Khan has shared a blurry yet beautiful glimpse into how she is spending time amid the COVID-19 lockdown .

On Instagram Story, Suhana shared a blurry photograph of herself gazing at the sunset from the balcony of Mannat, SRK's plush bungalow.

While the picture is hazy, it is obvious that Suhana is enjoying the sunset. She stand at a balcony overlooking the sea and the sun sporting casuals with her hair open.

Last month, Suhana showed how she is upping her glam game even during the coronavirus lockdown. She posted a few pictures in which she is seen donning make-up.

"Experimenting," she captioned the images.

Gauri too posted a picture of Suhana, with caption: "Learning make-up tips, indoor activity."

Suhana recently made her Instagram account public. Till now, she has over 655k followers on her Instagram. Suhana is studying at film school in New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called "The Grey Part of Blue".

SOURCE: IANS 

