Lol! Vir Das jokes Indian celebs vacationing in Maldives will now be ‘terrified’ to post pictures

MUMBAI: As the recent row of banning Maldives visit intensifies, Vir Das has joked about celebs who have planned to visit the place for a relaxing holiday. Recently PM Narendra Modi visited the Lakshadweep Islands and later shared a post about promoting tourism in Lakshadweep.

Many celebs including Akshay Kumar have lashed out at the racist and hateful comments by the public figures of Maldives. Interestingly, Akshay, wife Twinkle and kids recently returned from a Maldives vacation. Amidst the hot in focus row, comedian and actor Vir Das has cracked a joke on the topic.

Vir’s post read, “Firstly, happy Lakshadweep is getting some love! Secondly, Somewhere in the Maldives, right now, is an Indian celebrity/influencer, who didn’t eat carbs for two weeks, took the best vacation photos ever, and is TERRIFIED to post them :-)”

Check it out;

Firstly, happy Lakshadweep is getting some love! Secondly, Somewhere in the Maldives, right now, is an Indian celebrity/influencer, who didn’t eat carbs for two weeks, took the best vacation photos ever, and is TERRIFIED to post them :-) — Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 8, 2024

Other celebs who have supported lakshadweep tourism include Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, John Abraham and Randeep Hood among others.

Credit-IndianExpress



