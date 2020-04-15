Look at Khushi Kapoor’s new best friend

News

MUMBAI: Star kid Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the movie Dhadak in 2018. She was paired opposite Ishaan Khatter and was loved by the audience for her performance. Right from her first movie, the late Sridevi's daughter has made a special place in our hearts.

The actress frequently makes headlines. She often gets clicked in her gym looks, and we have seen her dedication to fitness in her work-out videos. 

Janhvi is quite active on social media. She keeps updating her fans about her daily routine. 

During the present lockdown, she has mostly been seen bonding with her sister Khushi Kapoor. Khushi also has garnered love from the audiences for her charming and cute looks.

Recently, Khushi was seen in a video with her special friend.

The friend of the star is none other than her pet, and they both look really cute with each other. Her love for her pet is evident. We really wish to see more of Khushi on social media.

What you think of this video of the star kid? Share your views in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

