Looking forward to 2020, Ananya Panday shares "I hope 2020 is better than 2019”.

11 Jan 2020 07:39 PM

MUMBAI: It just feels like yesterday that Ananya Panday impressed us with her exemplary acting skills in her debut movie and now the youth millennial is embracing 2020 with all zest and spectacular new projects.

The past projects not just catapulted Ananya to stardom but it also showcased praiseworthy performance from the teen. Her cinematic appeal is unmissable. Talking about how enthralled she is on her journey of 2020 and her upcoming projects, Ananya exudes "It's going to be super hard to top off 2019. I'm excited about Khaali Peeli, it's in a different zone - with a bit of thrill, drama, comedy. It's insane that in just one year, I have three films releasing (since my debut in 2019). I'm lucky to be in this position.

Sharing a few insights about her upcoming projects, Ananya further adds, "I also start shooting for Shakun's next. He was on my bucket list. He's one of my favourite, and working with him will be a fun ride. I have two more things in the pipeline which will hopefully be announced soon. I hope 2020 is better than 2019."

While in her debut movie, Ananya showed a clear knack for acting, In her second movie, she performed maturely and her acting was incredibly compelling. Ananya was able to take the viewers through the entire emotional yet innocent journey - one could make all of the highs and lows convincing. Turn on any source of entertainment at the moment and you'll see its completely awash by Ananya.

On the work front, Ananya is all set to shine bright in Maqbool Khan directorial "Khaali Peeli" opposite Ishaan Khatter that releases on 12th June 2020. She also starts shooting for Shakun Batra's next alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

