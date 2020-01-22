Love Aaj Kal’s Song “Shayad” Celebrates The Innocence Of First Love

MUMBAI: Love Aaj Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s much-anticipated romance starring Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan in the lead, presents a contemporary and relatable portrayal of two stories- one set in Udaipur in the early 90s and the other in modern day Delhi, as they interact to learn (or perhaps unlearn!) from each other the different facets of love, commitment and relationships.



The soundtrack of Love Aaj Kal reunites filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, composer Pritam and lyricist Irshad Kamil in what promises to be an exciting musical journey! Aptly timed for this Valentine season, it will celebrate the different facets of being in love and its expression 'then and now'.

The first song, 'Shayad' brings out the Innocence Of First Love.

Sung in his soulful inimitable style by Arijit Singh, Shayad captures the tenderness of first love that resonates generation after generation despite differences in its expression. On one hand, we see the innocent small town romance of debutant Arushi Sharma (as Leena) and Kartik Aaryan (as Raghu), the high school sweethearts of the 90s in the picturesque town of Udaipur as they explore the excitement of first love complete with movie outings and school socials; on the other, one enjoys the easy understated chemistry of Sara and Kartik (as Zoe and Veer), the Gen Z couple in modern time Delhi as they go through similar emotions.

"For me, this song is a trip down memory lane," said Imtiaz. "I remember when Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak had just released. The romances in my hometown, Jamshedpur, were heavily influenced by the soundtrack from that film. With Shayad, I’ve tried to recreate that atmosphere." Talking about his process, Pritam said, " Shayad speaks of the innocence of first love and how even over time that love remains precious and meaningful. I wanted to invoke the nostalgia of first love with the audience." Irshad Kamil adds, "The innocence and charm of first love is that there is so much that remains unspoken yet it is fully understood. In Shayad, we have tried to capture that emotion."

Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films adds, " You never really forget your first love do you? That’s exactly where Shayad transports you. That new excitement and slight hesitation-that Irshad has described so effortlessly, adding to that Pritam da’s beautiful melody, this one will stay with us for a very long time."