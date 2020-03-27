Love is in the air for Himansh Kohli in the new music video!

MUMBAI: "Yaariyan" actor Himansh Kohli features in the video of the song "Tenu vekhi jaavan", sung by Shahid Mallya and Asees Kaur.

'Tenu vekhi jaavan' was love at first listen. The video is beautifully shot and I had great fun working with the team. Hope people like the video as much as we liked making it," said Himansh, who stars with former beauty queen Shivani Jadhav in the video.

The song has been composed by Bharat Goel and penned by Rashmi Virag.

"'Tenu vekhi jaavan' is a beautiful love track and when I first heard Bharat play it, I fell in love. Really happy with how the video has turned out too. Hope the audience receives it well," said Asees.

Added Shahid: ''It is such a beautiful composition by Bharat, I got hooked to it the first time around."

The song is a story of love at first sight. Shivani plays a tourist in the video. She is spotted by Himansh, their eyes lock and then it's all about love. Himansh meanwhile is spending quality time with himself at home maintaining positivity.