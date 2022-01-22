Lovely! Check out the unseen photos of Shraddha Kapoor from her make-up artist’s wedding

MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Kapoor took some time out of her busy schedule to attend the wedding of her make-up artist Shraddha Naik. The actress participated in the celebrations and even turned Emcee for the newlywed couple. Shraddha wore a beautiful Violet color dress as per the theme of the wedding.

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor reveals she is jealous of this actress

In the pictures, Shraddha was seen holding the mike and asking some interesting questions to the bride and the groom. The couple was all smiles as they happily answers the actress’ questions. In one other picture, Shraddha was seen posing happily for the lensmen along with the bride and the bridesmaid.

Check out the pictures here:

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses who are very active on social media platforms. The actress keeps sharing pictures and videos with her family on Instagram. Recently she took to her account where she shared an adorable video with her father Shakti Kapoor and her dog. The video was much loved by her fans on social platforms.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the movies like Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande. The film was directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. She was also seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan. The film was directed by Remo Dsouza and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Apart from films, the actress also made her appearance in the music video Kill Chori which was sung by singers Ash King and Nikhita Gandhi. The actress will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor reveals she is jealous of this actress

Credits: Varinder Chawla