Lovely! Rashmika Mandanna expresses gratitude for Vijay Deverakonda's supreme support; Says ‘I feel he’s someone who I really’

Even though the two never officially admitted to dating, these rumors are frequently sparked by their social media posts. When Rashmika was recently questioned about her experiences collaborating with several co-stars, including Vijay, her response had their fans drooling.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 18:30
Rashmika Mandanna frequently makes news because of her rumored relationship with Vijay Deverakonda. Even though the two never officially admitted to dating, these rumors are frequently sparked by their social media posts. When Rashmika was recently questioned about her experiences collaborating with several co-stars, including Vijay, her response had their fans drooling.

Also read: What! Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda not getting married due to THIS surprising reason

Regarding her Dear Comrade co-star, she said, “Viju and I, we sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution in it. I take his advice in anything that I do. I need his opinion, and he is not a ‘yes’ person.”

Rashmika added, “He is like on the point, this is good, this is not good, this is what I think, this is what I don’t think. He has supported me personally, more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he’s someone who I really, really respect.”

The couple isn't ready to be open about their relationship, a source close to them recently told to popular news portal. According to the source, “They are not at all planning to go public with their romance, or planning to take their relationship to the next level by exchanging rings… They are living together, are happy and content with how their relationship is going, and don’t feel the need to get engaged at the moment.”

They are reportedly getting engaged shortly, according to past rumors. It was said that both actors' families approved of their marriage. The pair earlier took a vacation together to the Maldives. Fans of the pair began to speculate that their favorite couple might soon announce their marriage as a result of this.

Their teams refuted the rumors, though. The claims are untrue, the spokespersons informed IANS. For a long time, there have been rumors that Rashmika and Vijay are dating. They have insisted, nevertheless, that they are only friends.

Rashmika will next be seen in Chaava alongside Vicky Kaushal. She and Dhanush are both involved in a film project.

Also read: Woah! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna fuel dating rumours by twining in black; Fan says ‘Pyaar kiya koi chori nahin ki…’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- News 18

Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Dear Comrade Geetha Govindam Animal PUSHPA South Mission Majnu Bollywood Pushpa: The Rise Pushpa The Rule Allu Arjun Bobby Deol Anil Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 18:30

Wow! Tara Sutaria discusses the transition to strong female characters following 'Apurva' success; Says ‘The landscape has changed in cinema’
