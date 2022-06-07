Lovely! THIS star kid enjoying vacation in Spain with friends surely gives perfect travel goals

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan who is currently pursuing studies in Switzerland is currently in Spain with her friends for a vacation

 

movie_image: 
Nysa Devgan

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is currently in Spain with her friends for a vacation. Her friend Orhan Awatramani shared the pictures with Nysa and captioned them, "in Spain w/o the S " He added the location of the post as Casa Batlló - Gaudí Barcelona.

In the photos, Nysa can be seen donning a white full-sleeve top teamed with a bodycon short skirt and white sneakers.

Also Read: Wow! Ajay Devgn to be seen in the remake of Kaithi; is another cinematic universe coming to Bollywood?

Recently, the star kid enjoyed her lunch with Janhvi Kapoor and their friends in Amsterdam. Nysa and Janhvi can be seen twinning in red as they pose for the picture. The 'Dhadak' actress shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Amstagram."

A month ago, Nysa also attended the wedding of singer Kanika Kapoor in London. Pictures of the same were all over the internet.

Also Read: Shocking! Ajay Devgn gets trolled over his latest video; netizens are saying, ‘He is high on Vimal’

Nysa is currently pursuing studies in International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. The star kid turned 19 in April this year.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is all set to remake the Hindi remake of south movie Kaithi. So, we can also expect to see another cinematic universe in Bollywood. We can expect a crime cinematic universe starting with the movie Bholaa. This will be Ajay Devgn’s second directorial venture after Runway 34.

Credit: ETimes

