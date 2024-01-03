LSD2’s new poster: A Killer Concept Poster Unleashes Speculation on the Next Big, Bold Campaign

MUMBAI : Following the tremendous success of Love Sex Aur Dhokha, the makers are now gearing up for the next chapter, titled, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Giving a first glimpse of its immensely intriguing story based on relationships in the modern era of the digitalized world, the team had dropped a motion poster that indeed set the right tone for the film. Now, to boost the ever-rising fervor, the makers are back with a new killer concept poster on the Leap Day of 2024.

Team Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 have again arrived with a new killer concept poster on the Leap Day of 2024. Bold, exposing, and fascinating, the poster is well-adorned with social media icons all over that offers a more comprehensive glimpse of the film's theme that talks about the presence of social media in our lives. The new poster indeed keeps us on the edge while leaving us assuming about the cool and vibrant campaign the makers are all set to kickstart ahead. Moreover, this new poster has indeed piqued our excitement to see what the makers have ahead in the stores for us.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.





