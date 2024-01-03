Tellychakkar Team's picture
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 16:58

MUMBAI : Following the tremendous success of Love Sex Aur Dhokha, the makers are now gearing up for the next chapter, titled, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Giving a first glimpse of its immensely intriguing story based on relationships in the modern era of the digitalized world, the team had dropped a motion poster that indeed set the right tone for the film. Now, to boost the ever-rising fervor, the makers are back with a new killer concept poster on the Leap Day of 2024.

Team Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 have again arrived with a new killer concept poster on the Leap Day of 2024. Bold, exposing, and fascinating, the poster is well-adorned with social media icons all over that offers a more comprehensive glimpse of the film's theme that talks about the presence of social media in our lives. The new poster indeed keeps us on the edge while leaving us assuming about the cool and vibrant campaign the makers are all set to kickstart ahead. Moreover, this new poster has indeed piqued our excitement to see what the makers have ahead in the stores for us. 

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.
 

 
 

News: 
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2
Balaji Motion Pictures
Dibakar Banerjee
Ektaa R Kapoor
Shobha Kapoor
TellyChakkar
movie_image: 
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2
Report: 
Author,Original

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Vanshaj SPOILER: Yukti gets accused of being involved in Mahajan’s failed deadly plan
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
LSD2’s new poster: A Killer Concept Poster Unleashes Speculation on the Next Big, Bold Campaign
MUMBAI : Following the tremendous success of Love Sex Aur Dhokha, the makers are now gearing up for the next chapter,...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar give a spin to the ‘Chapak’ reel, clock 10 million on social media
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann on Star Plus has been doing amazingly well for itself. The show is placed on a timeslot...
Pushpa Impossible SPOILER: Dilip APOLOGIZES to Pushpa
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Dhruv Tara SPOILER: Suryapratap's quest to uncover the true culprit
MUMBAI : The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey SPOILER: Vidya's unexpected choice to undergo an abortion
MUMBAI : An Indian sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey had its premiere on Sony SAB. This is a follow-up...
Recent Stories
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2
LSD2’s new poster: A Killer Concept Poster Unleashes Speculation on the Next Big, Bold Campaign
Latest Videos
Related Stories
1
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: Rihanna’s rehearsal video gets leaked
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam reveals how Article 370 is inspiring young girls to join the IB and NIA
Operation Valentine
Operation Valentine review: Varun Tej starrer will force you to have operation on your brain and all other senses
Rihanna
Rumors Abound: Ambani's Lavish Gesture to Rihanna, gifts her a diamond Studded Umbrella
Rakul jackky
Newlywed Rakul preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani reach Golden Temple to seek blessings
Ram Charan & Upasana Kamineni Konidela
Ram Charan & Upasana Kamineni Konidela will be attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar