News

Lyricist Prashant Ingole to direct comedy film '36 Gunn Zamley'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Dec 2019 04:21 PM

MUMBAI: Lyricist Prashant Ingole, who has worked on films like "Bajirao Mastani" and "Mary Kom", is all set to direct a Marathi comedy film "36 Gunn Zamley".

The film will go on floors soon and will release in 2020.

Excited about the project, Prashant said: I have put my life's three years in writing and designing this script and to create the music for it. I don't want any stone to be unturned. I am happy to have amazing technicians friends who have worked me.

"And a great music team which is going to make the Marathi music see a new sound, new style in every aspect. Our film is going to be musical."

Prior to this, Prashant had directed a short film on women empowerment titled "Budh".

Tags > Prashant Ingole, 6 Gunn Zamley, Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom, Budh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
16 Dec 2019 04:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, and others get into a verbal war of words
Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, and others get into a... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Deepika, Ranveer, Hrithik and others attend U2...

Deepika, Ranveer, Hrithik and others attend U2 India concert
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Prachi Thakker
Prachi Thakker
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan

past seven days