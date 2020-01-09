Made In China to stream on JIO from this date

MUMBAI: Made In China was not well received by the audience and was slammed by the critics. The movie was helmed by Mikhil Musale and it stared Rajkumar Rao and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

The movie did a good business in the first week of its release and then saw a drop-down in the movie. Like any other movie Made In China too after a not so successful run at the Box office will soon stream on OTT platform.

The movie will stream on Jio 12 January from and we are sure it will receive an overwhelming response from this platform as now day’s movies are more working on OTT platform than on Box office.