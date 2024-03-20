‘Madgaon Express’: Kunal Kemmu impresses with his soulful performance of his singing-songwriting debut song ‘Hum Yahin’ at an event in Mumbai

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 20:29
MUMBAI: Video: Kunal Kemmu performing live his debut song ‘Hum Yahin’ from ‘Madgaon Express’ is the best thing you will see today

Actor-turned-filmmaker and now singer-songwriter, Kunal Kemmu always ensures that fans have a great time watching him on screen and continues to receive unbound love from audiences worldwide. Offering something new and exciting to moviegoers each time, Kunal Kemmu is now gearing up for his directorial debut with the upcoming comedy-drama, ‘Madgaon Express’. It was only recently when the actor unveiled his song ‘Hum Yahin’ from the film, which has been co-composed, sung, and written by him. The song received a stellar response from netizens, applauding his voice, lyrics, and composition. Further surprising everyone today at the Amazon Prime India Content Slate 2024 Announcement in Mumbai, Kunal Kemmu won everyone over as he performed the song live for all those present at the grand event.

Receiving big cheers and applause from everyone present, Kunal Kemmu truly set the mood right with his soulful voice, crooning the beautiful ‘Hum Yahin’ song, leaving everyone all the more excited for the film. Check out his video from the event here:

A theatrical release with Amazon Prime Video as its streaming partner, ‘Madgaon Express’ follows the misadventures of three childhood friends on a trip to Goa that takes an unexpected turn into the world of drug trafficking.

Written and Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, ‘Madgaon Express’ hits the screens on March 22, 2024.
 

