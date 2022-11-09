Madhavan on 'Mere Dil Gaaye Jaa': To recreate an iconic song is a great honour

Actor R. Madhavan will be seen featuring in a remake of the groovy dance number 'Mere Dil Gaaye Jaa', from the 1987 film 'Dance Dance', in the upcoming movie 'Dhokha - Round D. Corner'.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/11/2022 - 10:15
movie_image: 
Madhavan on 'Mere Dil Gaaye Jaa': To recreate an iconic song is a great honour

MUMBAI: Actor R. Madhavan will be seen featuring in a remake of the groovy dance number 'Mere Dil Gaaye Jaa', from the 1987 film 'Dance Dance', in the upcoming movie 'Dhokha - Round D. Corner'.

He finds it an honour to feature in the number.'Mere Dil Gaaye Jaa' is a remake of the legendary song 'Zooby Zooby'.

Speaking about the song, R Madhavan said: "It's been a while since I worked on such a song that makes you want to dance. 'Mere Dil Gaaye Ja' was extremely fun to shoot and to recreate an iconic song is a great a pleasure and honour. I am not much of a dancer myself but this song will definitely make you groove with its classic retro vibe."

R. Madhavan will be seen sharing screen space with Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar in the film, which is slated to release on September 23.

Kookie Gulati's suspense drama marks the debut of Khushalii Kumar.

'Dhokha - Round D Corner' is a multi-perspective pacy film. Based on a day in the life of an urban couple, the movie takes you on an unexpected journey with twists and turns showcasing a grey shade of each character. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma.

Gulati is known for helming films such as 'The Big Bull' and 'Prince'. He also has 'Visfot' starring Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh lined up for release.

Source: IANS

R. Madhavan Mere Dil Gaaye Jaa Dance Dance Dhokha - Round D. Corner Bhushan Kumar TellyChakkar 
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/11/2022 - 10:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rajveer Singh on working with Celesti: She needs to be kept like a child
MUMBAI: Actor Rajveer Singh, who plays the male lead opposite 23-year-old Celesti Bairagey in 'Rajjo', says the actress...
Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain: OMG! Indu slaps Ritesh
MUMBAI: Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Wow! Sayuri is on cloud nine, thanks to Krishna’s praises
MUMBAI: The upcoming twist of Star Bharat’s show Woh Toh Hai Albela will show Kanha and Sayuri’s world changing...
Kanwar Dhillon recreates Aamir Khan's character from 'Taare Zameen Par'
MUMBAI: 'Pandya Store' actor Kanwar Dhillon, who will be enacting the character of the teacher played by Aamir Khan in...
Sanjog: Major Turning Point! Gauri and Amrita’s babies swapped, Amrita and Gauri’s life going to change
MUMBAI: Zee Tv's show Sanjog is all set for a huge drama and some interesting twists in the upcoming episodes.  Also...
Nawazuddin on working with female directors: Female gaze is kinder and sensitive
MUMBAI: Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, started working on 'Haddi', where he'll be seen playing a transgender,...
Recent Stories
Nawazuddin on working with female directors: Female gaze is kinder and sensitive
Nawazuddin on working with female directors: Female gaze is kinder and sensitive
Latest Video