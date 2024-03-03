Madhoo Shah reveals why she rejected 'Baazigar' opposite Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: The 1993 blockbuster 'Baazigar' marked a significant milestone in Shah Rukh Khan's career and catapulted him to stardom. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film also starred Kajol and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles. However, before Shilpa Shetty was finalized for the role of Seema, another actress was approached for the part - Madhoo Shah.

Madhoo Shah, known for her roles in 'Phool Aur Kaante' and 'Roja', was initially offered the role of Seema in 'Baazigar'. However, she turned down the offer as she was not interested in playing the second lead. In an interview, Madhoo revealed, "I was offered Shilpa Shetty’s character in Baazigar and I turned it down because I didn’t want to play second fiddle. I did want to see myself on screen, but I refused the part because it wasn’t the lead role."

Also Read: Madhoo Shah wants to work with Mani Ratnam again

Madhoo's decision was influenced by her desire to play substantial roles that would allow her to showcase her talent. Despite not regretting her decision, Madhoo acknowledged the impact of her choices in her career. She shared, "I don’t regret the decision but I will always remember this moment in my life."

Madhoo's career has been marked by notable performances, particularly in 'Phool Aur Kaante' and 'Roja'. While she may have missed out on 'Baazigar', Madhoo continues to be appreciated for her contributions to Indian cinema. Her approach towards her career reflects her commitment to roles that align with her artistic vision and ambitions.

Although Madhoo did not star in 'Baazigar', her journey in the film industry has been defined by her versatility and dedication to her craft. Her decision to prioritize lead roles over supporting ones showcases her determination to carve a niche for herself in the industry.

Also Read: Thalaivi: Madhoo Shah Recalls time she met former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.