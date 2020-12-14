Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Indu Sarkar' at Indian film fest in Europe

MUMBAI: The Madhur Bhandarkar film Indu Sarkar will be screened at the 6th Indian Film Festival in Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"Very Happy that our Critically Acclaimed film INDU SARKAR is showcasing at '6th Indian Film Festival' in Hungary and Bosnia by Embassy of India. Screening dates are 14th & 16th December 2020," he tweeted on Monday.

The 2017 film's lead actress Kirti Kulhari also shared on Twitter: "Super excited that #InduSarkar is showcasing at '6th Indian Film Festival' in Hungary & Bosnia by Embassy of India. Congratulations to the whole team."

The story of "Indu Sarkar" is set during Emergency, when Indu's husband, a government employee, plans to use the situation to his advantage but his wife's sense of morality brings about a turn of events unlike what he planned for.

The film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anupam Kher.

