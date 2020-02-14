Madhuri Dixit-Nene attends the trailer launch of ‘Guns Of Banaras’

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit-Nene was recently spotted attending the trailer launch of ‘Guns Of Banaras’. The film stars Karan Nathh, Nathalia Kaur, and Ganesh Venkatram, and is directed by Shekkhar Suri and produced by Ashok Nath, Shaina Nath, and Rakesh Nath, amongst others.

Years ago, Rakesh Nath, who is Karan's father, worked as Madhuri’s manager. At the launch, Madhuri said that she enjoyed action flicks despite the general perception that she is someone who would prefer romantic films.

She said that having acted in an action film like ‘Gulab Gang’ had been fulfilling, and she was now looking forward to watching ‘Guns of Banaras’.

After going for the launch, Madhuri also shared a picture of herself, which she captioned, ‘It was such a pleasure to be at the trailer launch of Guns Of Banaras. Congratulations to Rikkuji and my best wishes to @karannathofficial and the entire team. Wishing this movie the best and hope it's a stunning success.’

At the launch, when asked if her teenage sons — Arin and Raayan — were interested in a career in films, the actress said that at this point, she didn’t know whether they were even interested in the acting field.

She added that she wouldn’t want to force anything on them, and would rather have them follow their passion.

SOURCE – TIMES OF INDIA