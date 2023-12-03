Madhuri Dixit’s Mother Snehlata Dixit Passed Away At Age 90!

MUMBAI: Legendary Superstar Madhuri Dixit’s mother Snehalata Dixit has passed away at the age of 90.

While not many details about the cause of death are known till now. In a joint statement shared by India Today, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene said, "Our beloved Aai (mother), Snehalata, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones."

Madhuri honored her "aai" (mother), Snehlata, 90 years old in June with a collection of pictures of the family and a heartfelt Instagram post.

Madhuri appeared with her mother and her husband Shriram Nene in the first photo. A single portrait of the late Snehalata was also there. Happy birthday, Aai!" it said in the caption. A mother is a daughter's best friend, so the saying goes. They couldn't possibly be more correct. The greatest gift you have given me out of all that you have done for me is the lessons that you have taught me. Only good health and happiness are my wishes for you!

The actress had previously spoken about playing the different roles of a mother and daughter and Madhuri said “I don’t think that it is guilt being all those roles in real life. I enjoy all my roles when I am with my kids I make the most of the time with them. When I am on sets I try to give my best shot. As a daughter, I try to do my best for my parents as well. For me, it's not that hard. I can switch to different roles very easily. Like when I am on sets then I am completely on the sets I concentrate on what I am doing like emotions but as soon as I walk inside the door of my house everything is left outside the door, and I am a completely changed person where I try to be with my family as I am. So I enjoy all the hats that I wear”.

The last rites of the late Snelata Dixit will be performed later in the day. TellyChakkar extends it’s heartfelt condolences to the family.

