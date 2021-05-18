Mahekk Chahal shares antidote to combat fear

MUMBAI: Actress Mahekk Chahal has shared her antidote to fight fear. Mahekk, who is currently in Cape Town, posted a picture on Instagram dressed in a black and white outfit on Monday outlining a simple logic.

"Let your faith be bigger than your fears," she wrote as caption, tagging her post with #khatronkekhiladi11, #fearfactor, #capetown, #workmode, #actor, @colorstv.

Mahekk is in Cape Town shooting for "Khatron Ke Khiladi 11", hosted by Rohit Shetty. The shooting of this season began in May, and the show will be aired in the last week of June.

Others who will be seen in the reality show include Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Rahul Vaidya.

SOURCE : IANS