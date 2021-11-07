Mahesh Babu steps back from Sankranthi release race

MUMBAI : Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie titled 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' has backed off from the Sankranthi race. The movie was supposed to hit the screens worldwide during Makar Sankranthi, 2022. But the makers have come up with a fresh release date.

Helmed by Parasuram Petla, the movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is slated for its huge release on April 1, 2022. 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' was supposed to compete with the much-hyped Telugu releases - 'Bheemla Nayak', 'RRR', and 'Bangarraju', which are all slated for their releases in January 2022.

As the hype around this release is huge, Tollywood trade analysts believe that the makers have taken the right decision so as to release this movie during the Ugadi festival, rather than releasing it along with other biggies during Sankranthi, considering the heavy competition from the other movies.

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' has completed its shooting schedule in Spain. Starring Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, the movie is expected to be an out-and-out commercial drama, with all the other aspects of entertainment imbibed in it.

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners. With Thaman rendering the soundtracks for the film, R. Madhi is the head of the cinematography. Marthand K. Venkatesh is the editor, while A.S. Prakash is the art director.

SOURCE : IANS