Maidaan: Before the Ajay Devgn starrer here are other Indian films based on Football

The trailer of the movie Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh is out, and now have a look at the list of movies based on Football before Maidaan
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 19:58
movie_image: 
maidaan

MUMBAI: Movie Maidan is the current talk of the town, the movie that has Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh is the leading is directed by Amit Sharma Ravindernath, the trailer of the movie has been released today and as we know the sports Football is the backstory and the theme of the movie.

Having said that, today let's see the list of movies in Indian cinema based on the theme of Football before Miadaan.

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal

Remember the movie Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal which was released in 2007, the movie was produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Vivek Agnihotri for UTV Motion Pictures. The film stars John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, the movie was based on the sports of Football.

Jhund

Movie Jhund is indeed one of the most loved movies of Amitabh Bachchan, the movie which was released on 2022 was biographical sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sandip Singh, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni and Meenu Arora under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment Pvt.Ltd and Aatpat Films

Bigil

Movie Bigil was released in 2019, it is a sports action drama film directed by Atlee and produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram under the banner AGS Entertainment. The film stars Vijay in the title role and dual roles as a father and son, while Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Vivek and Kathir appear in other prominent roles. The movie deals with a footballer-turned-gangster who decides to coach a women's football team when their coach gets attacked.

Also read - Madhoo's journey in Bollywood and bond with Ajay Devgn

Penalty

Penalty is a 2019 Indian sports film about a football lover Lukram from Manipur. The movie stars Kay Kay Menon alongside debutant Lukram Smil in lead roles. The movie is directed by Shubham Singh.

Jada

Jada was a 2019 Indian Tamil-language sports drama film. The film stars Kathir and Roshini Prakash, while Kishore and Yogi Babu play supporting roles, the movie is based on the theme of Football.

Well these are the movies made on the subject of Football, what are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie Maidaan, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Madhoo's journey in Bollywood and bond with Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn Priyamani Gajraj Rao Rudranil Ghosh Maidaan movies on football Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 19:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dabangii Spoiler: Satya puts Yug under pressure, Arya faces a close call
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Mehndi Wala Ghar Spoiler: Mauli prevents Manoj from giving up the rights
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's 'Mehndi Wala Ghar' is a family drama about the Agrawal family of Ujjain,...
Exclusive! Actor Shekhar Srivastava roped in for Dangal TV's Aaina
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive scoops from the...
Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Durrani gets married to Bigg Boss 12 fame Somi Khan, check out the pictures
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Durrani is married again. He got married to ‘Bigg Boss 12’ fame Somi Khan in...
This Sunday, ‘Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge’ will welcome ‘Khan Brothers’ - Arbaaz and Sohail!
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television is all set to add a much-needed dose of laughter to your weekend with its highly...
From Hariharan to Shaan to Aditi Rao Hydari, celebrities praise the launch of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's music label 'Bhansali Music'!
MUMBAI: The visionary filmmaker renowned for his cinematic masterpieces that seamlessly blend visual splendor with...
Recent Stories
Hariharan
From Hariharan to Shaan to Aditi Rao Hydari, celebrities praise the launch of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's music label 'Bhansali Music'!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Hariharan
From Hariharan to Shaan to Aditi Rao Hydari, celebrities praise the launch of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's music label 'Bhansali Music'!
Sanjay
Trending News Today: From Sanjay Leela Bhansali releasing his own music label to Aankh Micholi major update-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Sanjay
Sanjay Dutt in Puspa 2? Is the actor the new favourite of South makers?
Aamir
Aamir Khan smokes pipe during Instagram Live; check out netizen’s shocking reaction
Ajay
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn on clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Farhan Akhtar
"I just wanted to channelize it into something that makes people laugh and that's how honestly the journey of this film started" said director Kunal Kemmu while speaking about the journey of Excel Entertainment's 'Madgaon Express'!