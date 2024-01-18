Main Atal Hoon Review Out! The intensity created with the BGM and Pankaj Tripathi’s performance is what hits the chord right

MUMBAI: Since the release of Pankaj Tripathi's first look from Main ATAL Hoon, audiences have been eagerly waiting to witness the actor bring to the screen, the life of India's beloved Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, and experience the cinematic masterpiece of his life.

Now we are here with the review of the movie and this is you must read before going to watch the movie.

The movie is directed by Ravi Jadhav written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav. A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios production, ‘Main ATAL Hoon’ is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali.

As we know the movie is based on the life and struggles of India’s beloved Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The screenplay of the movie is quite intense while the storytelling feels pacey, given that the story has a lot to show from the beginning to the end of Vajpayee’s life and career.

However, what stands out is the music in the movie, be it the background score or the songs or even the lyrics. None of it makes you feel needlessly patriotic and hits the chord right.

The cast of the movie is perfect and the actors have really given their best. Be it Pankaj Tripathi as the main lead or any other character like Ekta Kaul, Gaurri Sukhtankar or any other actor.

The intensity created with the help of music and Pankaj Tripathi’s acting, results in exactly what you need to watch. The scenes depicted were on point.

At times one might feel that there’s an agenda at play but it’s also to understand that the people of that time have been working hard to bring to reality what we see now. The first half of the movie seems slow but there’s a lot to watch out after the interval.

In conclusion, the movie is surely something you should watch if you are into politics and history. Pankaj Tripathi’s performance is just as great as expected but other actors are also just as great. We give the movie 2.5 out of 5.

