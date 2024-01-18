Main Atal Hoon Review Out! The intensity created with the BGM and Pankaj Tripathi’s performance is what hits the chord right

Main Hoon Atal starring Pankaj Tripathi is based on India’s beloved prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Before going for the movie, check out the review here.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 01/18/2024 - 18:09
movie_image: 
Pankaj

MUMBAI: Since the release of Pankaj Tripathi's first look from Main ATAL Hoon, audiences have been eagerly waiting to witness the actor bring to the screen, the life of India's beloved Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, and experience the cinematic masterpiece of his life.

Also read - Exclusive! Kavya actor Vinay Jain to be a part of Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon

 

Now we are here with the review of the movie and this is you must read before going to watch the movie.

The movie is directed by Ravi Jadhav written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav. A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios production, ‘Main ATAL Hoon’ is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali.

As we know the movie is based on the life and struggles of India’s beloved Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The screenplay of the movie is quite intense while the storytelling feels pacey, given that the story has a lot to show from the beginning to the end of Vajpayee’s life and career.

However, what stands out is the music in the movie, be it the background score or the songs or even the lyrics. None of it makes you feel needlessly patriotic and hits the chord right.

The cast of the movie is perfect and the actors have really given their best. Be it Pankaj Tripathi as the main lead or any other character like Ekta Kaul, Gaurri Sukhtankar or any other actor.

The intensity created with the help of music and Pankaj Tripathi’s acting, results in exactly what you need to watch. The scenes depicted were on point.

At times one might feel that there’s an agenda at play but it’s also to understand that the people of that time have been working hard to bring to reality what we see now. The first half of the movie seems slow but there’s a lot to watch out after the interval.

In conclusion, the movie is surely something you should watch if you are into politics and history. Pankaj Tripathi’s performance is just as great as expected but other actors are also just as great. We give the movie 2.5 out of 5.

Also read - Exclusive! Child Star Sarah Killedar to be seen in Pankaj Tripathi’s starrer film Main ATAL Hoon!

Tell us your opinion about the movie in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee MAIN ATAL HOON Vinay Jain Pankaj Tripathi Vinod Bhanushali Sandeep Singh Sam Khan Kamlesh Bhanushali Rishi Virmani Ravi Jadhav Movie News hindi movie industry Bollywood Hindi movies Gangs Of Wasseypur TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 01/18/2024 - 18:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trailer Review! The fresh pairing of Kriti Sanon and Shahid in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya seems to exactly what we were waiting for, read to know more
MUMBAI : Since the year has begun, there have been many disclosures and announcements, which has kept fans interested...
OMG! Varun Dhawan poses with Janhvi Kapoor, netizens say “she looks really uncomfortable”
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan is one of the most talented and good actors of the film industry. He has been winning hearts with...
Imlie : Shocking! Shivangi goes missing; Agastya blames Imlie for it
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Vanshaj: Plan! Yuvika tries to trick DJ
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dhruv Tara: Major Twist! Dhruv sends a secret message to Tara
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Sumeet Raghavan's singing journey as Rajesh in Sony SAB’s 'Wagle Ki Duniya' mirrors his real-life passion for music
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s 'Wagle Ki Duniya' stands out as a relatable show that mirrors the daily highs and lows of the common...
Recent Stories
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Trailer Review! The fresh pairing of Kriti Sanon and Shahid in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya seems to exactly what we were waiting for, read to know more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Trailer Review! The fresh pairing of Kriti Sanon and Shahid in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya seems to exactly what we were waiting for, read to know more
Varun
OMG! Varun Dhawan poses with Janhvi Kapoor, netizens say “she looks really uncomfortable”
Sonam Kapoor
Whoa! Sonam Kapoor’s 20 kgs weight loss transformation leaves fans surprised “6 more to go”
Taapsee Pannu
Aww! Taapsee Pannu on her 10 year long relationship with partner Mathias Boe, “will get married only when I want to have babies”
Arbaaz Khan
Aww! Arbaaz Khan has the sweetest birthday wish for wife Sshura Khan; shares a romantic picture “You continue to amaze me”
Tiger Shroff
Must Read! Why Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an important film for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff both