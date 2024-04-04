‘Main Tera Hero’ clocks 10 years of its release! Nargis Fakhri is filled with gratitude over the film’s journey!

MUMBAI : Nargis Fakhri celebrated 10 years of her film ‘Main Tera Hero’, which marked the actress’ third theatrical release after blockbusters ‘Madras Café’ and ‘Rockstar’. While audience saw Nargis in an intense roles in ‘Madras Cafe’ and ‘Rockstar’, she emerged as a surprise package in this comic caper. In every frame, she commanded attention and delivered a spellbinding performance as Ayesha Singhal in the film, which also starred Varun Dhawan and Ileana D’Cruz.

The film also became Nargis’ third consecutive box office hit with an impressive collection of Rs 78 crore.

Speaking about the film’s achievement, Nargis said, “Time flies by so fast! It feels like it was just yesterday when we shot the film. I had a great time working with director David Dhawan, and my co-stars Varun Dhawan and Ileana D’Cruz. It is rare that a film like ‘Main Tera Hero’ comes by and keeps you laughing throughout. We have spent some great moments shooting the film, and I will always cherish it. I am glad to have secured the opportunity to play a fun and lighthearted role as Ayesha Singhal after playing grim and intense roles in ‘Madras Café’ and ‘Rockstar’. Ayesha Singhal allowed me to unload the heaviness and intensity from my previous characters, and helped me to connect more with the audience.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nargis Fakhri was last seen in ‘Tatlubaaz’. On the other hand, she never fails to dish out fashion goals on her social media handle!