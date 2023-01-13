Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara writer Sanjay Chouhan passes away at 62

MUMBAI: Well-known writer Sanjay Chouhan who is known for his work in films like Paan Singh Tomar starring Irrfan Khan, I Am Kalam and Saheb Biwi Gangster, passed away at 62 in a Mumbai hospital yesterday following a chronic liver illness.

Chouhan who actively fought for the rights of the writing fraternity, is survived by his wife Sarita and daughter Sara. He has won the Filmfare Award for Best Story for his subliminal film I Am Kalam (2011), while Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara and Dhoop are some of his well-known works.

Born and brought up in Bhopal, Sanjay’s father worked for the Indian Railways, while his mother was a school teacher. He began his career as a journalist and then went on to write for crime-based series titled Bhanwar. He is also known for writing the dialogues of Sudhir Mishra’s critically acclaimed film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.

Sanjay Chouhan’s funeral will be held today at Oshiwara crematorium at 12:30pm.

Credit-TOI