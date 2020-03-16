Major Update! Gujarat HC rejects anticipatory bail to THIS filmmaker for allegedly insulting national flag on social media

MUMBAI: The Gujarat High Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application of filmmaker Avinash Das in a case registered by the Ahmedabad police for allegedly insulting the national flag on social media platforms. The Mumbai-based filmmaker, through his lawyer, offered to submit an unconditional apology before the court for his "mistake".

While rejecting the plea, the court of Justice Nikhil S Kariel observed that in its considered view, the applicant (Das) violated the provisions of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act by circulating a painting showing a person wearing a dress made of the tricolour.

Since prima facie it appears that he insulted the national flag, the court would be very circumspect of releasing the applicant at this stage, the HC said in its order.

The lawyer for the Mumbai-based filmmaker submitted that the photograph/painting was circulated by his client for its "aesthetic" value, and beyond the same, he had no other intention whatsoever. He also submitted that the applicant was ready to submit an unconditional apology for the "mistake". Das had approached the HC after a sessions court here rejected his anticipatory bail plea. Before that, the Bombay High Court had rejected his transit anticipatory bail application.

Das has directed the 2017 film 'Anaarkali of Aarah', starring Swara Bhaskar, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi, and 'Raat Baaki Hai', which was released in 2021. He has also helmed a Netflix series called 'She'.

Credit: ETimes