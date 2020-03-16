Major Update! Gujarat HC rejects anticipatory bail to THIS filmmaker for allegedly insulting national flag on social media

Filmmaker Avinash Das lands in trouble as the Gujarat HC rejects bail plea for allegedly insulting the national flag on social media platforms

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 20:11
movie_image: 
Avinash Das

MUMBAI: The Gujarat High Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application of filmmaker Avinash Das in a case registered by the Ahmedabad police for allegedly insulting the national flag on social media platforms. The Mumbai-based filmmaker, through his lawyer, offered to submit an unconditional apology before the court for his "mistake".

Also Read: TellyChakkar Poll! Netizens choose Raksha Bandhan over Laal Singh Chadha

While rejecting the plea, the court of Justice Nikhil S Kariel observed that in its considered view, the applicant (Das) violated the provisions of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act by circulating a painting showing a person wearing a dress made of the tricolour.

Since prima facie it appears that he insulted the national flag, the court would be very circumspect of releasing the applicant at this stage, the HC said in its order.

Also Read: Anupamaa: Wow! Anupama and the rest of the Shah family is proud of Samar

The lawyer for the Mumbai-based filmmaker submitted that the photograph/painting was circulated by his client for its "aesthetic" value, and beyond the same, he had no other intention whatsoever. He also submitted that the applicant was ready to submit an unconditional apology for the "mistake". Das had approached the HC after a sessions court here rejected his anticipatory bail plea. Before that, the Bombay High Court had rejected his transit anticipatory bail application.

Das has directed the 2017 film 'Anaarkali of Aarah', starring Swara Bhaskar, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi, and 'Raat Baaki Hai', which was released in 2021. He has also helmed a Netflix series called 'She'.

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar movies Avinash Das Amit Shah Gujarat High Court Anticipatory Bail Raat Baaki Hai Anaarkali She
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 20:11

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “It was a new thing for us where we showed ourselves as rivals – Rishabh and Shakti”, Nagin 6’s Amaan and Armaan Aziz
MUMBAI: Colors’ Naagin 6, which is backed by Balaji Telefilms, is a major hit amongst the viewers, and the performance...
Major Update! Gujarat HC rejects anticipatory bail to THIS filmmaker for allegedly insulting national flag on social media
MUMBAI: The Gujarat High Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application of filmmaker Avinash Das in a case...
Omg! Shraddha Arya aka Preeta in Kundali Bhagya has a valid point to note, Check out
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its amazing cast and intriguing plotline has led...
Glam Queen! Aishwarya Sharma slays these Western outfits like a pro
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Exclusive! “I am very lazy when it comes to shopping”, Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer Luthra reveals his fashion regime
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Power Move! Gungun sacrifices her felicitation, makes Akriti wear the medal instead
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Recent Stories
Avinash Das
Major Update! Gujarat HC rejects anticipatory bail to THIS filmmaker for allegedly insulting national flag on social media
Latest Video