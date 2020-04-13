Malaika Arora bakes a delicious cake for her love amidst the lockdown

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and other B-town celebs have been using social media to spread awareness among netizens about the Coronavirus scare and the precautionary measures that can be taken to avoid the same.

Moreover, the handsome hunk never forgets to keep his fans and well-wishers posted about whatever is happening in his life through the medium of his social media handles.

The actor has shared a glimpse of some yummy dessert on his Instagram handle which has raised eyebrows. If you are thinking what is so surprising about the same, then let me tell you that it is all related to his short and sweet caption that reads ‘her’ along with a heart emoji. And there is no denying that there is only one special lady in his life: Malaika Arora. So, it is clear that she has made this delicious dessert for him.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla