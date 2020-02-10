'Malang' beats 'Shikara' on 1st weekend

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Mohit Suri's "Malang" had a much bigger opening weekend at the Indian box-office than director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "Shikara". While "Malang" collected Rs 25.36 crore in its first three days, "Shikara" managed only Rs 4.95 crore.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Malang records decent weekend... Witnesses growth on Day 2 and 3, but jump on Day 3 is missing... Multiplexes improve... Mass circuits fair... Important to maintain the momentum on weekdays... Fri Rs 6.71 cr, Sat Rs 8.89 cr, Sun Rs 9.76 cr. Total: Rs 25.36 cr. #India biz."



"Malang" stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. "Shikara" introduces Aadil Khan and Sadia in central roles, and also features real-life survivors of the exodus in the supporting cast.



While about "Shikara" he said: "#Shikara witnesses growth, but the 3-day total is low... Should've doubled its Day 1 number on Day 3... Needs to stay strong on weekdays - in Day 1 range or thereabouts - to score a respectable Week 1 total... Fri Rs 1.20 cr, Sat Rs 1.85 cr, Sun Rs 1.90 cr. Total: Rs 4.95 cr. #India biz."