Malang continues to have a stronghold at the box office on Day 9

MUMBAI: The Mohit Suri directorial Malang caught the attention of the youth and critics alike ever since the trailer was released. The film opened up the knots and gave the audience a good ride with thrill, adventure, suspense, love and revenge.

Malang has captured itself with a strong place at the Box office and has a graph going upwards with steady earnings. The box office collection on Day 9 was 2.25 CR after a good run in week 1, bringing the total Box Office collection is 41.9CR. The masses have been loving all the songs that have surely become the party hits of the year and are intrigued till the very last minute because of a suspense-filled storyline.

The back to back poster releases and songs had kept the excitement top-notch and lived up better than the expectations. The word of mouth publicity has been incredible and the fans are loving the sizzling chemistry between Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. Anik Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu wowed the audiences with their unseen side of acting.

Malang hit the screens on 7th February 2020 and had a box office opening of 6.71 crores on day 1. People are enjoying the movie and are seeing the movie even on weekdays. The audiences have loved the sizzling chemistry of the fresh pair and have loved how the characters are kept under the wraps until the very end and keep you at the edge.

The film Malang is a Mohit Suri directorial and is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani and definitely everyone is elated with the response.